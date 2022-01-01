Claire GUILLAUME

I am entering my third year at BBA Edhec Business School. I was able to integrate the values of marketing during my last internship at John Taylor Cannes and from my school program, and I would like to continue to develop my knowledge in the field of marketing communication. I was an intern for seven months at Engel & Völkers North America. Currently in France, my courses are specialize in marketing and communications.
I'm looking for my next internship, a marketing internship from June to September 2015 in Australia or in United States.The importance of international mobility for students is becoming more and more important and I am eager to gain practical experience by working abroad and discover a new city.
Mes compétences :
Responsible for ordering products
Responsible for operations
Responsible for keeping rental records
PC Hardware
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Marketing
Apple Mac
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator