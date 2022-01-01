Menu

Claire GUILLAUME

Paris

En résumé

I am entering my third year at BBA Edhec Business School. I was able to integrate the values ​​of marketing during my last internship at John Taylor Cannes and from my school program, and I would like to continue to develop my knowledge in the field of marketing communication. I was an intern for seven months at Engel & Völkers North America. Currently in France, my courses are specialize in marketing and communications.

I'm looking for my next internship, a marketing internship from June to September 2015 in Australia or in United States.The importance of international mobility for students is becoming more and more important and I am eager to gain practical experience by working abroad and discover a new city.

Mes compétences :
Responsible for ordering products
Responsible for operations
Responsible for keeping rental records
PC Hardware
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Marketing
Apple Mac
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Engel & Völkers - Brand Advancement Intern

    Paris 2014 - 2015 * Brand Advancement Intern - Engel & Völkers Head Office,
    * Responsible for updating social media platforms and Created marketing campaigns
    * Helped to organize seminaries in e.g. Las Vegas, Boca Raton, California and Canada
    * Worked on communication with USA Shops (Press, Magazine, seminaries, login on E&V
    System)
    * Designed advertisements for Campaigns /or headshots for employees of E&V

  • Ride for Jobs - Vice President & Student

    2013 - 2014 * Organized sporting and charitable events and created marketing campaigns and negotiated with
    sponsors


    PERSONAL SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

    o French Native Speaker o Russian Beginner *
    o English Fluent, both in speaking and writing o Spanish College Level

    o Proficient in MAC and PC: Microsoft Office, InDesign, Access, Illustrator, Photoshop, Infusion soft, Basecamp

    EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
    o Dance: Professional Training

  • John Taylor - Management & Rentals Intern

    2013 - 2013 * Responsible for keeping rental records
    * Managed and developed communication tools and campaigns
    * Created directory and marketing reports
    * Prospected properties in the French Riviera

  • Association BETA DELTA EPSILON - Student

    2013 - 2014 * Organized seminaries for students and created of one event per month

  • BBA Edhec - Marketing student

    2012 - maintenant

  • Eric Labouré - Administrative Intern

    2011 - 2011 * Responsible for operations of the office
    * Managed rentals properties and Prospected properties

  • Supermarket Intermarché - Hospitality Intern

    2010 - 2010 * Customer Service and Responsible for ordering products for the store


    ASSOCIATIVE LIFE

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Nice 2012 - 2016 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • St Marie (Cannes)

    Cannes 2009 - 2012 Diploma

Réseau