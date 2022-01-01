Jonathan HERVIEU

Mes compétences :
Energie
Énergie renouvelable
Recherche
Entreprises
Wavestone
- R&D Project Manager
puteaux2015 - maintenantTeam IMF - Innovation Management & Funding
Administration of nationally subsidised R&D projects:
Assisting clients in submitting successful projects to national authorities in different fields
- Administration of nationally granted projects
- Preparing applications for national grants
Administration of European funded R&D projects:
- Administration of European projects
- Technical and financial reporting of the project development to the European Commission
Project Management:
- H2020 project
- LIFE project
- National project
Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology
- R&D Engineer - Environmental Systems Engineering
2011 - 2013Centre de Ressources des Technologies pour l'Environnement (CRTE) - CRP Henri Tudor - Luxembourg
The Resource Centre for Environmental Technologies (CRTE) fosters innovation in environmental science and technology, relying on the competences of a multi-disciplinary team of more than 50 employees and a broad network of institutional, industrial and academic partners. The main fields of CRTE's expertise are environmental management, life cycle assessment, process engineering, modelling of environmental processes and environmental risk assessment.
Projects:
EINSTEIN II: Expert system for an INtelligent Supply of Thermal Energy in INdustry and other large scale applications – Development & testing of a new tool and method for Industrial thermal energy audits (heating and cooling). Valuable on site auditing experience.
BIPV-CharM: Building Integrated PV - Characterisation, performance assessment and Monitoring. The scope of this project lays in the scientific comparison of the performance of building integrated photovoltaic compared to free-mounted roof based PV.
SmartHeatFlow: The Public Research Centre Henri Tudor is currently developing a heat map that will list excess heat sources in Luxembourg. The main objective of this map is to support the development of heat recovery concepts at national level over the long term.
http://www.tudor.lu/en/heatmap
SEMS: Sustainable Energy Management Systems (FP 6) – primary energy analysis on wastewater treatment plant consumption – its impacts and possible improvement of the energy efficiency.
ENERGYTECH: Development and application of innovative analytical and technological concepts in the energy field
European Project TEN-T: Electro-mobility development, energy supply and production study for the development of electric vehicles and charging stations in Luxembourg.
ECO-CONCEPTION: Implementation of the eco-design approach in companies
http://www.tudor.lu/
Luxsolar
- Ingénieur projets photovoltaïques
2010 - 2010Stage ingénieur de fin d'études de 6 mois effectué dans une petite structure chez LuxSolar au Luxembourg. Développement et réalisation de la partie technique des projets solaires photovoltaïques. Poste d'ingénieur en énergies renouvelables dans le service de bureau d'études de l'entreprise qui se place comme le maitre d'œuvre d'un projet.
- Dimensionnement projets
- Études techniques
- Réalisations dossiers techniques et administratifs
- Suivi de projets
www.luxsolar.lu
Samsolar
- Chargé d'études photovoltaïques
2010 - 2011- Demande de PTF.
- Contact avec ERDF.
- Suivi de projets techniques.
- Notice technique des projets (documentation regroupant toutes les analyses de masque, de productible, le calepinage, les schémas de connexion des strings et autres informations techniques des projets).
- Création de schémas de calepinage (Autocad).
- Étude de productible PvSyst.
- Récupération des informations météo avec Météonorm pour les intégrer dans les études PvSyst.
- Récupération des masques solaires lointains à l'aide de Carnaval.
- Analyse des prises de masque proche faites avec SunEye (appareil qui permet de prendre les ombrages sur 360°).
Alfasolar
- Responsable du développement du marché français
2009 - 2009Responsable du développement du marché français pour ALFASOLAR ; fabricant et distributeur de systèmes photovoltaïques, Stage élève ingénieur d’une durée de 14 semaines, à Hanovre en ALLEMAGNE :
- Dimensionnement de centrales photovoltaïques connectées au réseau et isolées.
- Conception d’offres clients et suivi du dossier jusqu’à l’installation.
- Conseil et aide au client durant les projets photovoltaïques jusqu'à l'installation.
www.alfasolar.de
ALSTOM transport
- Technicien contrôle
2008 - 2008Stage technicien département contrôle à ALSTOM Transport
Technicien chez ALSTOM transport à La Rochelle (17) durant 3 mois de stage
Mission : concevoir et réaliser des plans et des moyens de contrôles sur STRUCTURE RGV permettant aux opérateurs de vérifier que la fabrication des pièces correspond aux attentes des ingénieurs conceptions
Utilisations logiciels Catia V5, et VPM DMA (Logiciel de gestion des données)
Dusolier Calberson GEODIS
- Ouvrier
2006 - 2007Stage ouvrier manutentionnaire (Manipulation de colis, chargement, déchargement de véhicules) chez Dusolier Calberson Géodis à La Crèche (79) (pendant 1 mois), suivi de 2 mois de CDD dans l’agence en 2006 et 2 mois en 2007.