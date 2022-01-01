Menu

Jonathan JACQUES

Zug

En résumé

Motivated and enthusiast petroleum engineering student with a previous background in geosciences and an experience as a mine geologist. Organized and methodical person with a good sense of observation and analysis. Sociable and adaptable to team work. Strong knowledge in the following fields: geology, geophysical and learning petroleum engineering.


Mes compétences :
Mines métaux
Investigation de sols
Cartographie
Logage
SIG
Geophysic
Reservoir Engineering
Pétrole
Geology
Drilling engineering

Entreprises

  • Xstrata - Géologue minier

    Zug 2011 - maintenant As a mine geologist, I have contributed to define the ore body lenses. It means to give location, size and nickel grade for each lenses.
    • Lithology core logging, and geotechnical logging.
    • Diamond drills planning, only for definition not exploration.
    • Save daily drills information to compare with the target.
    • Notion in resource estimation, ore modelling and reconciliation.
    • Underground mapping and cartography.
    • Sampling on operation site and verifying with the estimated grade.
    • Updating the geological mining sections on paper sheet for the archive.
    • Work in production team, assisted a senior geologist to make reserve calculation and he showed and explained to me ore body lens modelling.
    • Weekly drills inspections to verify the security on drilling sites.
    • Geological weekly reports for the weekly meeting.
    • Underground inspections, checking the underground rock stability.

  • IMSRN - Géologue d'études de sols

    MONTBONNOT 2011 - maintenant As a survey geologist in a seismic zone, where it is necessary to make soil investigations before any buildings.
    • Geological and Geotechnical studies before construction projects, like private houses and public projects.
    • Supervise soil investigations, geotechnical tests (penetrometer) and geophysical tests (seismic).
    • Interpretation of the seismic test results.
    • Make studies reports for customers

Formations

  • University Of Leeds (Leeds)

    Leeds 2014 - maintenant BEng Petroleum Engineering

    - Introduction to petroleum engineering: reservoir, drilling, downstream process (1st)
    - Geology: structural, sedimentology, mineralogy (1st)
    - Geophysics (1st)
    - Engineering Sciences
    - Maths

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Talence)

    Talence 2009 - 2011 Master Geology engineering.

    • Geology fundamental, mineralogy, petrology, sedimentology, geodynamic, ore deposit geology
    • Geology of tanks and resources, oil, gas and water
    • Geophysical, seismic and wireline interpretation, other electric and electromagnetic tests as VES, EM31
    • Theoretical notion in Measurements While Drilling and Logging While Drilling
    • Computer software as Autocad, Map Info, ArcGis

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Talence 2006 - 2009 BSc Earth Sciences

    • Geology fundamental, geodynamic, petrology, mineralogy, sedimentology, geochemistry,
    • Geophysical, learnt and made geophysical test (seismic, VES) and their interpretation

Réseau

