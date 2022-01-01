Jonathan JACQUES

Motivated and enthusiast petroleum engineering student with a previous background in geosciences and an experience as a mine geologist. Organized and methodical person with a good sense of observation and analysis. Sociable and adaptable to team work. Strong knowledge in the following fields: geology, geophysical and learning petroleum engineering.





Mes compétences :

Mines métaux

Investigation de sols

Cartographie

Logage

SIG

Geophysic

Reservoir Engineering

Pétrole

Geology

Drilling engineering