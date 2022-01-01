Menu

Jonathan JAY

SAINT ALEXANDRE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Alexandre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orano DS - Technicien Radioprotection

    2016 - 2019

  • Orano DS - Technicien Radioprotection - Orano DS

    2016 - 2019 (Radioprotection d'installation, suivi de chantier,
    Contrôle réglementaire matériel RP)

  • CEA Fontenay aux roses - Technicien radioprotection

    2012 - 2015

  • CEA Fontenay aux roses - Technicien Radioprotection - CEA

    2012 - 2015 (Radioprotection d'installation, suivi de chantier, suivi
    dosimétrique, rédaction et suivi documentaire de
    chantier, transport)

  • Daher - Technicien Radioprotection - DAHER

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2010 - 2012 (Coordination de chantier, radioprotection de chantier,
    gestion des déchets, Spectrométrie, suivi dosimétrique,
    assainissement)

  • Daher - Technicien Radioprotection

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2010 - 2012

  • Areva FBFC - Technicien Radioprotection

    2007 - 2009

  • Areva FBFC - Technicien Radioprotection - FBFC

    2007 - 2009 (Radioprotection d'installation, assistance chantier,
    transport, environnement, formation)

  • Mélox - Technicien Radioprotection

    2006 - 2007

  • Mélox - Technicien Radioprotection - MELOX

    2006 - 2007 (Radioprotection d'installation, assistance chantier,
    transport)

Formations

  • INSTN Cadarache

    St Paul Lez Durance 2006 - 2007 Brevet Technicien Radioprotection

  • INSTN Cadarache

    St Paul Lez Durance 2006 - 2007 Brevet de Technicien Radioprotection

  • Lycée Gerard Philipe

    Bagnols Sur Ceze 2000 - 2004 Baccalauréat Technologique

  • Lycée Einstein (Bagnols Sur Ceze)

    Bagnols Sur Ceze 2000 - 2004

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel