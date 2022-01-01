Jonathan JAY

Entreprises
-
Orano DS
- Technicien Radioprotection
2016 - 2019
-
Orano DS
- Technicien Radioprotection - Orano DS
2016 - 2019
(Radioprotection d'installation, suivi de chantier,
Contrôle réglementaire matériel RP)
-
CEA Fontenay aux roses
- Technicien radioprotection
2012 - 2015
-
CEA Fontenay aux roses
- Technicien Radioprotection - CEA
2012 - 2015
(Radioprotection d'installation, suivi de chantier, suivi
dosimétrique, rédaction et suivi documentaire de
chantier, transport)
-
Daher
- Technicien Radioprotection - DAHER
Paray-Vieille-Poste
2010 - 2012
(Coordination de chantier, radioprotection de chantier,
gestion des déchets, Spectrométrie, suivi dosimétrique,
assainissement)
-
Daher
- Technicien Radioprotection
Paray-Vieille-Poste
2010 - 2012
-
Areva FBFC
- Technicien Radioprotection
2007 - 2009
-
Areva FBFC
- Technicien Radioprotection - FBFC
2007 - 2009
(Radioprotection d'installation, assistance chantier,
transport, environnement, formation)
-
Mélox
- Technicien Radioprotection
2006 - 2007
-
Mélox
- Technicien Radioprotection - MELOX
2006 - 2007
(Radioprotection d'installation, assistance chantier,
transport)
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel