Jonathan LAUNAY
Jonathan LAUNAY
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau Veritas
- Inspecteur Service BTP
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
Structures Engineering
- Responsable de projet
2014 - 2015
Structures & Beton
- Responsable de projet
2011 - 2014
SECMO
- Projeteur
2010 - 2011
BET Marciano
- Projeteur
2006 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Denis Diderot Diderot
Marseille
2002 - 2007
bts
Réseau
Atlan PATRICK
Christiane CHOMAZ
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
Grégoire COZIC
Laurine ARNOULT
Maryne CLAVIER
Ndiogou Fall DIOP
Romain PARMENTIER
Sebastien TEYSSIER