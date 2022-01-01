Menu

Jonathan LENGSAVATH

HONG KONG

En résumé

A competent professional in lifting equipment with ten years of experience in tower cranes (mostly Liebherr). Fleet manager in my previous job, I learned and dealt with all the aspects of tower cranes management from the purchase to the sale and engineering/technical support in-between.

I am passionate about this equipment because it covers many disciplines and not only mechanical. With CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) to follow-up and manage, and industrial electronic (Programmable Logic Controller, frequency converter, online diagnostic...) to control the equipment, crane is also a matter of IT and new technologies. Heavy machinery installed in city areas, high operating safety is the priority. It's also a matter of wind effect, foundation design and calculation, safety, local regulation, planning, preparation and logistic.

Based in Hong Kong, I am currently an operation manager in Crane World Asia, a company who rent tower cranes in all Asia.

Mes compétences :
BTP
Travaux publics
Bâtiment
Gestion de projet
Génie civil
Construction
Mécanique
Ingénierie
Automatisme
Management
Maintenance
GMAO

Entreprises

  • Crane World Asia - Hong Kong - Operation Manager Asia

    2015 - maintenant With a turn-over of 40 M$ US and a fleet of 240 cranes, Crane World Asia is mainly specialized in sales and rental of brand new and used Terex Comedil tower cranes (Hammerhead, Flat-Top, Luffing Jib and Derrick). The headquarter is based in Singapore and there are offices in Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Malaysia. For operational fields, we provide related services in transporting, erecting, jacking up/down dismantling, commissioning, servicing, maintaining of tower cranes. Besides that, we also supply spare parts. All used tower cranes are strictly reconditioned, inspected and in good working condition in accordance with all the local regulations and the manufacturer instructions.

    In the end of 2015, I decided to work abroad to discover and learn from others cultures. After an integration period in Singapore, I am responsible for the optimization of the process and practices in Hong Kong Office (shipping, transport, erection, jacking-up, dismantle).

  • SOLUMAT (Vinci Construction France) - Responsable produit Grues à tour

    2012 - 2015 Throughout the world, VINCI designs and builds major civil engineering structures and buildings. To fulfil and deliver its projects, VINCI Construction France invests in its own construction equipment. It created a dedicated subsidiary to manage its equipment : SOLUMAT. Part of lifting service, I was responsible for the management of more than 400 cranes.
    I managed a team of 8 employees in charge of site projects/planning (6 people) and after-sales services (2 people). The project team had to determine the equipment to install on site according to the needs, the technical capacity and the planning. The after-sales service was responsible for supporting and managing 8 local offices and 3 repair center based in major regions of France. I led the investment studies/quotation and negotiated with the manufacturer (5 M€ of budget per year, an average of 10 cranes). I was also responsible for sales of used cranes to international customer (Turnover 2014 = 1,4 M€ ; 2015 = 3,4 M€).

  • SOLUMAT (Vinci Construction France) - Responsable SAV Grues à tour

    2010 - 2012 I was in charge of the technical and maintenance support for the local agencies and repair centers. The aim was to analyse the problem and find the quickest, cheapest and adapted solution to main troubleshooting. By summarizing the field feedbacks, i made the warranty and improvement claims to the manufacturers.

    As a member of national construction association (FNTP), I was a company referent to prepare and settle future standards and improvements with manufacturers (Terex, Manitowoc and Liebherr) and others referents from major companies (Bouygues, Eiffage, Leon Grosse...). For example, based on our specifications manufacturers finalized an kit which allow erector to mount an undercarriage safer.

    When the site needed complex solution. I took part in special anti-collision projects like anti-collision system between tower crane and mobile crane on Louis Vuitton Foundation - Paris (2009 -2015)

  • GTM Matériel (Vinci Construction France) - Ingénieur matériel BTP

    2006 - 2010 Part of the motorized equipment in charge of 150 cranes (Liebherr and Manitowoc), i followed-up, benchmarked and monitored maintenance and regulation to update and optimize the maintenance management.

    In a context of merging, i was the company referent for the design and installation of a common information system. (Specifications design and approval)

    For one year, i was in charge of a mobile concrete plant, 1000 t per hour capacity.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Angers)

    Angers 2002 - 2005 Master's Degree

  • Lycée Joliot Curie

    Rennes 1997 - 2000 Baccalaureate Diploma

Réseau