Jonathan LENGSAVATH

A competent professional in lifting equipment with ten years of experience in tower cranes (mostly Liebherr). Fleet manager in my previous job, I learned and dealt with all the aspects of tower cranes management from the purchase to the sale and engineering/technical support in-between.



I am passionate about this equipment because it covers many disciplines and not only mechanical. With CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) to follow-up and manage, and industrial electronic (Programmable Logic Controller, frequency converter, online diagnostic...) to control the equipment, crane is also a matter of IT and new technologies. Heavy machinery installed in city areas, high operating safety is the priority. It's also a matter of wind effect, foundation design and calculation, safety, local regulation, planning, preparation and logistic.



Based in Hong Kong, I am currently an operation manager in Crane World Asia, a company who rent tower cranes in all Asia.



