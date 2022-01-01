-
Archipel 35
- Post Production Supervisor Jr
2019 - maintenant
-
Lesterfilm
- Post Production Supervisor
Montpellier
2018 - maintenant
Feature Film directed by Malec Demiaro.
Currently in Post-Production.
-
Tessalit Productions
- Post Production Supervisor Jr
2018 - maintenant
-
3B Productions
- Post Production Supervisor Jr
2018 - maintenant
-
UNRATED STUDIOS
- Post Production Assistant
2017 - 2017
-
Joseph&Moi
- Post Production Supervisor
2017 - maintenant
-
Pernel Média
- Post Production Assistant
2017 - maintenant
-
Tigre Productions
- Post Production Assistant
Saint-Maurice La Souterraine
2017 - maintenant
-
La Fémis
- Production Manager, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "LITTLE JAFFNA"
2017 - 2017
Short Film directed by Lawrence VALIN.
Currently in diffusion.
https://www.facebook.com/littlejaffnalefilm
-
Lesterfilm
- Producer, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "DEFIANCE"
Montpellier
2017 - maintenant
Short Film directed by Julien PREVOST, Quentin DUFOURNET & Marc PUBREUIL.
Currently in Post-Production.
-
Lesterfilm
- Director, Producer, Editor - CLIP "GN - Dealer de Morts"
Montpellier
2016 - 2016
Music Video directed by Tom DOUMAUX & Jonathan LESTER.
Currently in diffusion.
https://vimeo.com/159105109
-
Lesterfilm
- Producer, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "NOS COULEURS TAGADAS"
Montpellier
2016 - 2016
Short Film directed by Loïc BON.
Currently in diffusion.
https://vimeo.com/222554454
-
Lesterfilm
- Director, Editor, Producer - COMMERCIAL "GameStop"
Montpellier
2015 - 2015
Commercial directed by Jonathan LESTER
Video : https://vimeo.com/146391159
-
Cifap
- Production Assistant
2013 - 2016
-
Lesterfilm
- Producteur - Clip Georges Nounou - "Bleus de Sète"
Montpellier
2013 - 2013
Clip réalisé par Tom DOUMAUX.
https://vimeo.com/82940594
-
Lesterfilm
- Réalisateur, producteur - PUB "Campagne Pièces Jaunes 2014"
Montpellier
2013 - 2013
Spot TV réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
Spot #1 :
https://vimeo.com/86530252
Spot #2 :
https://vimeo.com/86530251
-
Lesterfilm
- Producteur - Clip Eli MC 'Solitiare'
Montpellier
2013 - 2013
Clip réalisé par Jean-Baptiste DUIRAND.
https://vimeo.com/65845019
-
Karé Productions
- Régisseur adjoint - CM 'La Femme qui flottait'
2012 - 2012
Court-métrage réalisé par Thibaut LANG-WILLAR.
Régisseur général : Mathieu Guinois
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Lesterfilm
- Producteur délégué et monteur - CM 'Conga'
Montpellier
2012 - 2015
Court-métrage réalisé par Mario M.MAQUEDANO.
https://www.facebook.com/congashortfilm
Bande-annonce : http://vimeo.com/lesterfilm/congatrailer
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Mascaret Films
- Assistant régisseur adjoint - Série TV 'Antigone 34'
2012 - 2012
Série crée par Alexis Nolent et Brice Homs.
Réalisée par Louis Pascal Couvelaire
Déjà diffusée sur France 2.
-
Lesterfilm
- Réalisateur, producteur délégué et monteur - CM 'L'eau'
Montpellier
2011 - 2015
Court-métrage réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
https://www.facebook.com/leaushortfilm
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Odéon et Cie Productions
- Régisseur Adjoint - CM 'Gabin le Mîme'
2011 - 2011
Court-métrage réalisé par Cyril Rigon.
Régisseuse général : Christine Albaret
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Lesterfilm
- Réalisateur, producteur et monteur - PUB 'Smoking Oldness'
Montpellier
2011 - 2014
PUB réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
Actuellement en postproduction.
-
Arcole Productions
- Producteur associé, monteur - MM 'Bir-Hakeim, le maquis des patriotes'
2011 - 2012
Moyen-métrage réalisé par Baptiste Ménage.
Bande-annonce : https://vimeo.com/52810838
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Affable Enternaiment
- DIT, Régisseur adjoint - CM 'Cool Your Jets !'
2011 - 2011
Court-métrage réalisé par Sylvain Despretz.
Régisseur général : Fabien Bellevue
Actuellement en postproduction.
-
FatCat Films
- Assistant monteur et postproduction - STAGE
2011 - 2011
-
Calypso Productions
- Producteur associé, monteur - CM 'De Profundis'
2011 - 2012
Court-métrage réalisé par Mario Martinez.
Bande-annonce : https://vimeo.com/36898296
Actuellement en diffusion.
-
Mad Light Films
- Assistant monteur et postproduction - STAGE
2011 - 2011
-
Lesterfilm
- Director, Producer, Post Production Supervisor
Montpellier
2010 - maintenant
We are a Paris-based creative team specializing in creation, production and post-production.
With its 6-year experience in cinema and AV, Lesterfilm—LF—has now become one highly talented production company: a genuine creative team.
Our core is filmmaking in all of its steps, from writing to post-production. Our passion is to tell stories on every screen, from the smaller to the bigger one.
LF, it’s a unique craftwork. a constant search for new ideas, new challenges.
A qualified crew with the same vision: to get the perfect match between rigor, daring and creativity.
Contact us :
www.lesterfilm.com
https://vimeo.com/lesterfilm
twitter.com/Lesterfilm
facebook.com/Lesterfilm
contact@lesterfilm.com