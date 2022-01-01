Jonathan LESTER

Young, dynamic, serious and geek.

Since 2010, I work in the broadcasting and film industry.

I'm really interest by new business connections around the world.

I really want to share my good mood and my creativity with you!



Mes compétences :

Data management

Workflows management

Montage et postproduction

Production audiovisuelle

Régie plateau cinéma

Production cinématographique

Montage

Audiovisuel