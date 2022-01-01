Menu

Jonathan LESTER

PARIS

En résumé

Young, dynamic, serious and geek.
Since 2010, I work in the broadcasting and film industry.
I'm really interest by new business connections around the world.
I really want to share my good mood and my creativity with you!

Mes compétences :
Data management
Workflows management
Montage et postproduction
Production audiovisuelle
Régie plateau cinéma
Production cinématographique
Montage
Audiovisuel

Entreprises

  • Archipel 35 - Post Production Supervisor Jr

    2019 - maintenant

  • Lesterfilm - Post Production Supervisor

    Montpellier 2018 - maintenant Feature Film directed by Malec Demiaro.
    Currently in Post-Production.

  • Tessalit Productions - Post Production Supervisor Jr

    2018 - maintenant

  • 3B Productions - Post Production Supervisor Jr

    2018 - maintenant

  • UNRATED STUDIOS - Post Production Assistant

    2017 - 2017

  • Joseph&Moi - Post Production Supervisor

    2017 - maintenant

  • Pernel Média - Post Production Assistant

    2017 - maintenant

  • Tigre Productions - Post Production Assistant

    Saint-Maurice La Souterraine 2017 - maintenant

  • La Fémis - Production Manager, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "LITTLE JAFFNA"​

    2017 - 2017 Short Film directed by Lawrence VALIN.
    Currently in diffusion.
    https://www.facebook.com/littlejaffnalefilm

  • Lesterfilm - Producer, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "DEFIANCE"​

    Montpellier 2017 - maintenant Short Film directed by Julien PREVOST, Quentin DUFOURNET & Marc PUBREUIL.
    Currently in Post-Production.

  • Lesterfilm - Director, Producer, Editor - CLIP "GN - Dealer de Morts"

    Montpellier 2016 - 2016 Music Video directed by Tom DOUMAUX & Jonathan LESTER.
    Currently in diffusion.
    https://vimeo.com/159105109

  • Lesterfilm - Producer, Post Production Supervisor - SHORT FILM "NOS COULEURS TAGADAS"

    Montpellier 2016 - 2016 Short Film directed by Loïc BON.
    Currently in diffusion.
    https://vimeo.com/222554454

  • Lesterfilm - Director, Editor, Producer - COMMERCIAL "GameStop"

    Montpellier 2015 - 2015 Commercial directed by Jonathan LESTER
    Video : https://vimeo.com/146391159

  • Cifap - Production Assistant

    2013 - 2016

  • Lesterfilm - Producteur - Clip Georges Nounou - "Bleus de Sète"

    Montpellier 2013 - 2013 Clip réalisé par Tom DOUMAUX.
    https://vimeo.com/82940594

  • Lesterfilm - Réalisateur, producteur - PUB "Campagne Pièces Jaunes 2014"

    Montpellier 2013 - 2013 Spot TV réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
    Spot #1 :
    https://vimeo.com/86530252
    Spot #2 :
    https://vimeo.com/86530251

  • Lesterfilm - Producteur - Clip Eli MC 'Solitiare'

    Montpellier 2013 - 2013 Clip réalisé par Jean-Baptiste DUIRAND.
    https://vimeo.com/65845019

  • Karé Productions - Régisseur adjoint - CM 'La Femme qui flottait'

    2012 - 2012 Court-métrage réalisé par Thibaut LANG-WILLAR.
    Régisseur général : Mathieu Guinois
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Lesterfilm - Producteur délégué et monteur - CM 'Conga'

    Montpellier 2012 - 2015 Court-métrage réalisé par Mario M.MAQUEDANO.
    https://www.facebook.com/congashortfilm
    Bande-annonce : http://vimeo.com/lesterfilm/congatrailer
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Mascaret Films - Assistant régisseur adjoint - Série TV 'Antigone 34'

    2012 - 2012 Série crée par Alexis Nolent et Brice Homs.
    Réalisée par Louis Pascal Couvelaire
    Déjà diffusée sur France 2.

  • Lesterfilm - Réalisateur, producteur délégué et monteur - CM 'L'eau'

    Montpellier 2011 - 2015 Court-métrage réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
    https://www.facebook.com/leaushortfilm
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Odéon et Cie Productions - Régisseur Adjoint - CM 'Gabin le Mîme'

    2011 - 2011 Court-métrage réalisé par Cyril Rigon.
    Régisseuse général : Christine Albaret
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Lesterfilm - Réalisateur, producteur et monteur - PUB 'Smoking Oldness'

    Montpellier 2011 - 2014 PUB réalisé par Jonathan LESTER.
    Actuellement en postproduction.

  • Arcole Productions - Producteur associé, monteur - MM 'Bir-Hakeim, le maquis des patriotes'

    2011 - 2012 Moyen-métrage réalisé par Baptiste Ménage.
    Bande-annonce : https://vimeo.com/52810838
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Affable Enternaiment - DIT, Régisseur adjoint - CM 'Cool Your Jets !'

    2011 - 2011 Court-métrage réalisé par Sylvain Despretz.
    Régisseur général : Fabien Bellevue
    Actuellement en postproduction.

  • FatCat Films - Assistant monteur et postproduction - STAGE

    2011 - 2011

  • Calypso Productions - Producteur associé, monteur - CM 'De Profundis'

    2011 - 2012 Court-métrage réalisé par Mario Martinez.
    Bande-annonce : https://vimeo.com/36898296
    Actuellement en diffusion.

  • Mad Light Films - Assistant monteur et postproduction - STAGE

    2011 - 2011

  • Lesterfilm - Director, Producer, Post Production Supervisor

    Montpellier 2010 - maintenant We are a Paris-based creative team specializing in creation, production and post-production.
    With its 6-year experience in cinema and AV, Lesterfilm—LF—has now become one highly talented production company: a genuine creative team.
    Our core is filmmaking in all of its steps, from writing to post-production. Our passion is to tell stories on every screen, from the smaller to the bigger one.
    LF, it’s a unique craftwork. a constant search for new ideas, new challenges.
    A qualified crew with the same vision: to get the perfect match between rigor, daring and creativity.

    Contact us :
    www.lesterfilm.com
    https://vimeo.com/lesterfilm
    twitter.com/Lesterfilm
    facebook.com/Lesterfilm
    contact@lesterfilm.com

Formations

Réseau