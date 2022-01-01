Menu

Jonathan LEVY

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Abylsen - Directeur d'Agence ABYLSEN GAMMA

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Abylsen is a consultancy company active in engineering and new technology.
    Our consultants are engineers and confirmed technicians, providing their skills to your industrial projects for more performance and efficiency.
    Abylsen is headquartered in France and Europe, with 17 agencies and almost 900 people.
    We intervene in innovation projects within transport, energy, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
    Our group is developing itself through talents; consultants, business managers, customers and partners: Join us!

  • Abylsen - Responsable de Département

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • ABYLSEN GAMMA - Business Development Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2013

  • Snecma - Acheteur Aubes de Turbines

    Courcouronnes 2009 - 2009

  • Snecma - Ingénieur R&D

    Courcouronnes 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et D'Aérotechnique (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2006 - 2008 Généraliste

    Aéronautique

  • MATMECA (Talence)

    Talence 2004 - 2006 Généraliste