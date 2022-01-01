Jonathan LEVY

Abylsen
- Directeur d'Agence ABYLSEN GAMMA
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Abylsen is a consultancy company active in engineering and new technology.
Our consultants are engineers and confirmed technicians, providing their skills to your industrial projects for more performance and efficiency.
Abylsen is headquartered in France and Europe, with 17 agencies and almost 900 people.
We intervene in innovation projects within transport, energy, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
Our group is developing itself through talents; consultants, business managers, customers and partners: Join us!