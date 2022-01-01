Retail
Jonathan LIVIN
Jonathan LIVIN
Fontenay-aux-Roses
Entreprises
IRSN
- Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire
Fontenay-aux-Roses
2013 - maintenant
Areva
- Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire
Paris La Defense
2011 - 2013
APTUS groupe AUSY
- Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire
2008 - 2011
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2007 - 2008
Master 2
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2006 - 2007
Master 1 physique de la matière et du rayonnement
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2005 - 2006
Licence de Physique fondamentale Appliquée, option chimie
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2003 - 2005
DEUG Sciences de la matière
DEUG Physique Chimie Maths
