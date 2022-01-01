Menu

Jonathan LIVIN

Fontenay-aux-Roses

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IRSN - Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire

    Fontenay-aux-Roses 2013 - maintenant

  • Areva - Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire

    Paris La Defense 2011 - 2013

  • APTUS groupe AUSY - Ingénieur sûreté nucléaire

    2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau