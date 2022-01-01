Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan MEYER
Ajouter
Jonathan MEYER
STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ô Papilles Gourmandes
- Gérant Chef d'Entreprise
2015 - maintenant
Courtepaille
- Assistant
COURCOURONNES
2011 - 2013
Le P'ti plus qui fait la différence
- Co-gérant associé
2006 - 2011
Les Sons d'la Rue
- Agent de développement associatif
2000 - 2005
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Grandjean
Strasbourg
1999 - 2001
BTS Action Commerciale
Réseau
Dominique RINN
Pierre NIEDERCORN