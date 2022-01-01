Menu

Jonathan MONDY

lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • THERMICONSEIL - Chargé d'étude

    lyon 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT De Mesure Physique (Metz)

    Metz 2008 - 2009