Jonathan ORTIZ

PARIS - LYON

En résumé

Double trainings : Technical (DUT & Bachelor of engineering) and commercial (Master II International trade and management)
Experience > 8 years : Export manager (Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Pacific)
Markets : Electrical production / Transmission / Distribution; Oil and gas; Industry; Railway
Industrial engineerings : Electric; Electronic; Automation; Mecanic; HVAC.

Double cursus technique (DUT & bachelor) et commercial (Master II Commerce & Management International).
Expérience > 8 ans : Responsable export (Europe, Afrique, Asie, Moyen Orient, Pacifique).
Marchés : Production / Transport / Distribution électrique; Oil and gas; Industries; Ferroviaire.
Ingénieries industrielles : Electrique, Electronique, Automatisme, Mécanique, HVAC.

Mes compétences :
Catia
COMMERCE
Commerce international
Commercial
DAO
Génie industriel
Informatique
Ingénieur Commercial
Ingénieur d'Affaires
International
Joomla
Joomla!
Maintenance
Marketing
Responsable marketing
Technicien de maintenance
Technico commercial
Vente

Entreprises

  • Ensto Novexia - Area Export Manager Asia and Pacific - Responsable export zone Asie Pacifique

    2017 - maintenant Company : Design, maunufacture and sale of MV and LV equipment for electrical distribution networks. Those equipment play a key role in network automation and the SMARTGRID direction.

    Job description : Maintaining the surge arrester market and investigating / developing the other markets in Asia. Maintaining and developing the market in the Pacific area including the key account management.
    Studying of the market in order to define the strategy with the local sales representatives.

    Société : Développement, fabrication et commercialisation d'équipements MT & BT pour les réseaux de distribution électrique. Ces équipements jouent un rôle central dans l'automatisation des réseaux et les orientations SMARTGRID souhaité par les utilités.

    Présentation du poste : Maintien du marché parafoudres et prospection / développement des autres gammes de produits sur l’Asie. Maintien et développement des ventes sur la zone Pacifique dont gestion grands comptes
    Etudes de marchés pour définir la stratégie avec les représentants locaux.

  • ICE Industrielle de contôle et d'équipement - Europe Middle East Africa area export manager / Responsable export zone EMEA

    2010 - 2017 Company : 25 M€ turnover, 170 employees; markets : Industry, railway, electrical generation, oil and gas, T&D.
    Job Description :
    Area export manager EMEA - Since July 2010 - ICE - MV and HV Electrical protection
    Since january 2015 : Area EMEA and India; July 2010 to December 2014 : Middle East, Africa and India.

    * Management of existing sales representatives:
    - technical: products & services presentation, technical analysis and support – interlocutor between the end users / representatives and the engineers, project management.
    - business : Strategy definition, following and negociation during the different sales phases; business trips, representative management of 8 different agents, definition and follow-up of the commercial action plan, presentation of the new products.

    * Search for Partnership in new countries : Exhibitions (Hannover, Dubai), Business investigation with French trade commissions (Ubifrance and CCI – Chamber of commerce and industry) (Turkey, Algeria, UAE), new contact investigations.


    Société : CA 25 M €, 170 salariés ; Marchés : Industrie, ferroviaire, production électrique, oil & gas & T&D.
    Description poste :
    Responsable export zone « EMEA» - Depuis juillet 2010 - ICE - Protection électrique MT HT
    Depuis janvier 2015 : Zone Europe N, Afr, MO & Inde ; Juillet 2010 à décembre 2014 : Zone Afrique – MO & Inde.

    - Management d’agents : - Technique : Présentation produits & services, support & analyse technique, interlocuteur entre les clients et les ingénieurs, management de projets.
    - Commercial : Définition de stratégies. négociation & suivi des différentes phases de vente, déplacements dans les pays, management des agents (8) définition & suivi plan d’actions, présentation des nouveaux produits.

    - Recherche de partenaires : - Salons (Hanovre, Dubaï - organisé seul), mission de prospection CCI, Ubifrance (Turquie, Algérie, Emirats), assurance prospection COFACE, recherches sédentaires et déplacements.

  • Duons - Chef de projets marketing

    2008 - 2009 En alternance Master 2 - Domaine des télécommunications
    Duons
    (Clamart)
    - Création de documentations et d'un nouveau site Internet en collaboration avec les personnes de l'entreprise et les sous traitants.

  • Würth Elektronik France - Commercial sédentaire

    Meyzieu Cedex 2007 - 2008 En alternance Master 1 - Composants électroniques
    Würth Elektronik
    - Gestion d'un portefeuille clients, expérience d'une semaine en Allemagne / Maintenance informatique à mi-temps en relation avec le service IT basé en Allemagne.

    Vendeur de matériel électrique auprès de professionnels. Courant 2007 - Rexel
    : (Lyon)

  • Rexel - Vendeur

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Vendeur auprès de professionnels des métiers de l'électricité.

  • Orange - Technicien de maintenance

    Paris 2003 - 2005 En alternance DUT GIM (Génie Industriel et Maintenance)
    Domaines climatisation et électrique - ASI & Groupe électro, et du contrôle d'accès (Maintenance). ;
    - Conduite de projet (Création de plan de maintenances préventives et curatives, recherche de documentation sur le contrôle d'accès) dans une équipe de 15 personnes.

  • France Telecom - Technicien de maintenance

    Paris 2003 - 2005 - En alternance durant les deux années de DUT génie Industriel & maintenance
    - Conduite de projet avec la mise en place d'un plan de maintenance pour les contrôles d'accès de l'entreprise.

Formations

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master 2 CMI

    Master 2 CMI (Commerce et management International)
    En alternance avec la société DUONS

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 Master 1 MNI Marketing et Négociation Industrielle

    Master 1 MNI (Marketing et Négociation Industrielle)- Lyon
    En alternance avec la société Würth Elektronik

  • ECEMA LYON, Ecole Supérieure Européenne De Management Par Alternance

    Lyon 2006 - 2006 4 Mois de formation dans une école supérieure de management - ECEMA
    Lyon

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2005 - 2006 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor & DUETI (BAC+3) Domaines électrique et mécanique - Coventry, Angleterre

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2005 - 2006 Bachelor of engineering & DUETI

    Bachelor niveau Bac +3

    Domaines : Electronique - Thermodynamique - DAO - Management - Réseaux Informatiques

  • IUT De Roanne

    Roanne 2003 - 2005 DUT GIM

    IUT Génie Industriel & maintenance
    En alternance avec la société ORANGE (France Telecom)

  • Lycée Professionnel ARAGO

    Roanne 1999 - 2003 BEP & BAC PRO

    BEP électronique & Bac pro MAVELEC (maintenance audiovisuel et électronique) - Roanne

  • Collège Saint Viateur

    Amplepuis 1995 - 1999 Collège st Viateur - Brevet des collèges général

    Générale

