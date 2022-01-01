Jonathan ORTIZ

Double trainings : Technical (DUT & Bachelor of engineering) and commercial (Master II International trade and management)
Experience > 8 years : Export manager (Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Pacific)
Markets : Electrical production / Transmission / Distribution; Oil and gas; Industry; Railway
Industrial engineerings : Electric; Electronic; Automation; Mecanic; HVAC.
Mes compétences :
Catia
COMMERCE
Commerce international
Commercial
DAO
Génie industriel
Informatique
Ingénieur Commercial
Ingénieur d'Affaires
International
Joomla
Joomla!
Maintenance
Marketing
Responsable marketing
Technicien de maintenance
Technico commercial
Vente