Jonathan PERUCCA

“Especially interested in API consumption and exposition, maintainability, tests oriented development.
Huge fan of innovative backend and frontend development. I am ever trying to improve my productivity as
my code and architecture quality. Passion and sharing knowledge are key words.”
Backend current concerns : spring modules (boot, data, mvc ...), test frameworks (unit, integration, end-to-end).
Frontend current concerns : angularjs, karma, protractor
Mes compétences :
Struts
Spring Framework
Java
Guava
Redmine
Slf4j
Svn
MySQL
Jenkins
Spring MVC
Spring Data
SonarQube
Hazelcast
Spring Cache
Flyway
Eclipse
NoSQL
Design Patterns
Log4j
JUnit
Spring Jdbc
DBUnit
Linux
TDD
Scrum
Git
Maven
Spring Boot
IntelliJ IDEA
Kanban