Jonathan PERUCCA

“Especially interested in API consumption and exposition, maintainability, tests oriented development.

Huge fan of innovative backend and frontend development. I am ever trying to improve my productivity as

my code and architecture quality. Passion and sharing knowledge are key words.”



Backend current concerns : spring modules (boot, data, mvc ...), test frameworks (unit, integration, end-to-end).

Frontend current concerns : angularjs, karma, protractor



Mes compétences :

Struts

Spring Framework

Java

Guava

Redmine

Slf4j

Svn

MySQL

Jenkins

Spring MVC

Spring Data

SonarQube

Hazelcast

Spring Cache

Flyway

Eclipse

NoSQL

Design Patterns

Log4j

JUnit

Spring Jdbc

DBUnit

Linux

TDD

Scrum

Git

Maven

Spring Boot

IntelliJ IDEA

Kanban