Jonathan PERUCCA

Paris

“Especially interested in API consumption and exposition, maintainability, tests oriented development.
Huge fan of innovative backend and frontend development. I am ever trying to improve my productivity as
my code and architecture quality. Passion and sharing knowledge are key words.”

Backend current concerns : spring modules (boot, data, mvc ...), test frameworks (unit, integration, end-to-end).
Frontend current concerns : angularjs, karma, protractor

Mes compétences :
Struts
Spring Framework
Java
Guava
Redmine
Slf4j
Svn
MySQL
Jenkins
Spring MVC
Spring Data
SonarQube
Hazelcast
Spring Cache
Flyway
Eclipse
NoSQL
Design Patterns
Log4j
JUnit
Spring Jdbc
DBUnit
Linux
TDD
Scrum
Git
Maven
Spring Boot
IntelliJ IDEA
Kanban

Entreprises

  • Soat - Java Jee Consultant

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Client : Eileo (Hertz)

    * Analysis, design, costing and server side development (booking channel, batch)
    * API exposure with cxf (soap / json / rest) in continuous integration
    * Performance tuning and refactoring
    * Improving reporting tools
    * Migration of legacy code to a component-oriented architecture

    Tools

    * java jee, ejb, spring core, spring mvc, spring jdbc, spring cache, spring security
    * struts, couchdb, dwr, hazelcast, guava, jquery, sonarqube, activemq, maven, hamcrest, infinitest
    * moreunit, jenkins, mysql, taglibs, log4j, slf4j, flyway, redmine

    Agile Methodology

    * scrum
    * kanban

  • Montreuil Technology University Institute - Java Jee Speaker - Teacher

    2011 - maintenant Design teaches

    * 2 and 3 tiers architecture, service oriented architecture
    * Design patterns and algorithms
    * Frameworks and behind the scene concepts abstraction

    Technical teach

    * spring core, spring mvc, spring data, spring test
    * junit and junit parameters, mockito, hamcrest, guava
    * maven, continuous integration with jenkins, git

    Methodology teach

    * Scrum

  • Heppner - Java Jee Software Developer

    Noisy-le-Sec 2010 - 2013 * Web application development for management services
    * Development of tools for communication server / controller manufacturers
    * Updating and conceptual reorganization of existing applications
    * Functional analysis, technical and software solutions for internal needs
    * Technology migration of existing applications

    Tools

    * java web, spring, hibernate, struts
    * log4j, dwr, jquery, javascript, jstl, displaytag

    Methodology

    * V Cycle
    * Agile

  • Bespoke Tailor - Analyst Developer

    2010 - 2010 * Conceptualization of a web e-commerce application.
    * Backend / Frontend development (lightweight architecture oriented on MVC
    patterns)

    Tools

    * php, mysql, javascript

    Methodology

    * V Cycle

  • Sagem DS - Trainer - Developer

    2009 - 2009 * Development of an automate software for intern software deployments.
    * Trained intern trainees on enterprise installation procedures.
    * Wrote user documentations.

    Tools

    * autoit v3, vb

Formations

