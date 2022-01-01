Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan PLANELLA
Ajouter
Jonathan PLANELLA
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Agricole Atlantique Vendée
- Chargé de projets de formation
NANTES
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Unioversité Rennes II (Vannes)
Vannes
1992 - 1994
Université Rennes II (Vannes)
Vannes
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Nathalie MASSÉ
Vinciane ROBIN