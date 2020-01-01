Jonathan RAULT

I am currently working at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR (In Germany) as a Application Engineer with more than 3 years of experiences in R&D in personal portable (mobile phone, wearable...).



My advantages:



★ Fast acting

★ Fast integrity, very sociable

★ Energy, dynamic

★ Adaptation

★ Innovative

★ Mobile all over the world

★ Project management



I have worked in Power Management Integrated Circuit Silicon Evaluation. And Baseband platform. I have developed skills in board design, evaluation, validation, debug, software support, optimization, review and so on. Technical knowledge in energy management & power management (charger, Buck, Boost, Buck-Boost (DC-DC: SMPS), LDO, State Machine...) and in connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS (GPS, Glonass), FM, NFC). Stand alone validation and full platform validation according to requirement and specification. Recently application project leader (team of 4 people) on a IP test chip.



I am fluent in English and French (French native language), I am ready to go where the opportunities are and able to travel.



Feel free to contact me by mail or phone.



Abilities:

Language: English Fluent (one year in UK, one year in Finland and more than one year in Germany).

Routing and simulation software: PADS, OrCADPSpice, Altium Designer 6, Quartus II, Xilinx, Zuken – PCB Design, PADS/Xpedition Mentor Graphics

Integrated development environment: MATLAB, MPLAB, Visual Studio, PyCharm

Signal processing Transistors (Bipolar & FET), AOP, AM/FM Modulation, PLL, TF, TZ, DSP (TI:TMS320C), μC (PIC - 8051), FPGA (Altera Cyclone III, Xilinx, Lattice).

Program language C, C++,JAVA, VHDL, Python.

General skills EMC, Signal integrity, SMPS, LDO, battery charging, connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS), RF design, antenna design, RF matching, soldering skills, R&S CMU skills, Automatism Test Equipment, IPV4/V6 Networks, 2G/3G/4G LTE knowledge, RFIC, RF subsystem. Project management, mobile phone business.

Communication skills and Enthusiastic.



Mes compétences :

Connectivity (BT, WLAN, GNSS, NFC)

Analog (SMPS, LDO, FET, Bipolar)

Energy & Power Management

Antenna design

Signal integrity

Soldering skills

RF matching

Hardware baseband design

I2C interface

I2S Interface

DigRF interface

Power Consumption Optimisation

EMC

Bluetooth

NFC

Wi-Fi