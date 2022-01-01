Menu

Jonathan RIVIÈRE

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Chargé De Clientèle E-Commerce

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant

  • Domoti S.A.S - Chargé de clientèle bilingue Anglais

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • West Coast TAFE TAFE (Joondalup Wa)

    Joondalup Wa 2007 - 2008 Diploma of Tourism and Event Management

  • Swan Tafe Bentley Campus (Perth)

    Perth 2006 - 2006 First Certificate of English

