Jonathan RUBINO

Tokyo

En résumé

Diplômé de Master Finance spécialité Négociation et Ingénierie Patrimoniale, je suis actuellement en poste en tant que Client Services Officer à Nomura Bank (Luxembourg) S.A.

Entreprises

  • Nomura Bank (Luxembourg) S.A. - Client Services Officer

    Tokyo 2012 - maintenant • Handle operations related queries from/to investment advisors and internal departments: trade settlement issues, cash management, corporate actions, cash balances, reporting, NAV, fees.
    • Ensure the follow up and clearance of outstanding reconciliation items on both cash and securities
    • Prepare and report KPI’s to Investment Advisor
    • Coordinate operational launch of new funds and liquidation of existing funds with internal departments & investment advisors

  • Crédit Suisse - Assistant Relationship Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2012  External Asset Managers Department (Front office)
    • Processing of forex, time deposit, loans, payments and other daily tasks (direct contact with clients)
    • Execution of stock exchange orders
    • Administrative management: Corporate action, compliance monitoring, client request, income statement, portfolio statement, audit report…


     EAM Fund Business Department
    • Active support for cash management to the fund managers for “Private Label Funds” including preparation of forex, forwards, fiduciary time deposit and reporting
    • Direct contact person in between the different departments of Credit Suisse and fund managers concerning trouble shooting on trading and settlement issues.

Formations

  • IUP Sciences Financières IFBE CAE (Nancy)

    Nancy 2010 - 2011 Master 2 Négociation et Ingénierie patrimoniale

    Specialization in Negotiation and Patrimonial Ingeneering (Wealth Management), Asset management, Life Insurance
    • Dissertation on « Specialized Investment Funds » (SIF)
    • AMF certification holder (Autorités des Marchés Financiers)

  • IAE/ESM Metz

    Metz 2009 - 2010 M1 Finance Internationale

    Markets finance, Corporate finance, Budget management, Management and Corporate strategy, Economy and Commercial Law

