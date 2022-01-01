Jonathan RUBINO

Diplômé de Master Finance spécialité Négociation et Ingénierie Patrimoniale, je suis actuellement en poste en tant que Client Services Officer à Nomura Bank (Luxembourg) S.A.
Entreprises
Nomura Bank (Luxembourg) S.A.
- Client Services Officer
Tokyo 2012 - maintenant• Handle operations related queries from/to investment advisors and internal departments: trade settlement issues, cash management, corporate actions, cash balances, reporting, NAV, fees.
• Ensure the follow up and clearance of outstanding reconciliation items on both cash and securities
• Prepare and report KPI’s to Investment Advisor
• Coordinate operational launch of new funds and liquidation of existing funds with internal departments & investment advisors
Crédit Suisse
- Assistant Relationship Manager
Paris2011 - 2012 External Asset Managers Department (Front office)
• Processing of forex, time deposit, loans, payments and other daily tasks (direct contact with clients)
• Execution of stock exchange orders
• Administrative management: Corporate action, compliance monitoring, client request, income statement, portfolio statement, audit report…
EAM Fund Business Department
• Active support for cash management to the fund managers for “Private Label Funds” including preparation of forex, forwards, fiduciary time deposit and reporting
• Direct contact person in between the different departments of Credit Suisse and fund managers concerning trouble shooting on trading and settlement issues.
Formations
IUP Sciences Financières IFBE CAE (Nancy)
Nancy2010 - 2011Master 2 Négociation et Ingénierie patrimoniale
Specialization in Negotiation and Patrimonial Ingeneering (Wealth Management), Asset management, Life Insurance
• Dissertation on « Specialized Investment Funds » (SIF)
• AMF certification holder (Autorités des Marchés Financiers)