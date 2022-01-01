Menu

Jonathan SAINT-JOLY

PARIS

6 years consulting experience within Capgemini and Airmis, across a variety of sectors, Market Finance, Collateral Management and Securities Services. Specialising in IT Project management with expertise in Application Management, Service Delivery, Rightshore & Offshore projects.

International assignment in Munich, Germany (6 months) and Chennai, India (3 months)

Diploma: Master’s degree in Engineering at ISEP (http://en.isep.fr/ ) - Specialized in Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer sciences and Management

Contact:

j.saintjoly@gmail.com
+33 7 82 15 04 93

Entreprises

  • Criteo - IS Finance Delivery Project Manager at Criteo (Extern from Airmis)

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Airmis - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Functional Manager (Extern from Capgemini)

    SURESNES 2014 - 2016 Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB)

    ATG Team Leader

    - Managing a team of 12+ people
    - Staffing
    - Consultant follow up

    Functional Manager at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB)

    Sector: Collateral Management

    - Managing DFA project on collateral perimeter (~500K€)
    - Release management
    - Leading SGSS trades and mark-to-market migration into our collateral application
    - Attending steering committee meetings
    - Leading functional workshops
    - Project costing and planning
    - Functional analysis and feasibility studies
    - Ensuring the quality of the deliveries
    - Following Continuous Delivery program (Agile certification)
    - Coordination of offshore team (Bangalore, India)

  • Capgemini - Business Analyst (Extern from Capgemini)

    SURESNES 2012 - 2014 Business Analyst on the RBO securities management project for the client BP2S (BNP Paribas Securities Services).

    Sector: Securities Services

    - Responsible of complex evolutions delivery
    - Writing of detailed functional specifications
    - Definition of test plan and test cases
    - Follow-up of development teams in Paris and Pune (20 people in India)

  • Capgemini - IT Consultant

    SURESNES 2011 - 2012 Capgemini IT Consultant for GIE clients: CACEIS, AIR LIQUIDE, CIC-TITRES, GECINA, BOUYGUES

    Sector : Securities Services

    - Responsible of the most critical evolution of the new REGISTRAR application release: automate an existing functionality in order to ensure free shares allocations for the Air Liquide shareholders the 31st of May 2012 (Air Liquide board decision)
    - Writing of detailed functional specifications and test cases
    - Participating to development, Integration and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) phases
    - Maintenance of REGISTRAR, a registered securities management application
    - Production follow up
    - Coordination Offshore (Chennai, India)

  • Capgemini - IT Consultant (Intern)

    SURESNES 2011 - 2011 REGISTRAR project (securities management application)

    Three months working and living at the heart of the Capgemini offshore centre in Chennai, India:

    - Offshore operating mode implementation
    - Formation of Indian software engineers to Capgemini process
    - Coordination and optimization of the communication between India and France

    Three months working at Capgemini head offices in Suresnes, France:

    - Development of new functionalities and integration testing
    - Post release follow-up
    - Writing of detailed functional and technical specifications
    - Indian development team follow-up

  • NDS Germany - Software Engineer (Intern)

    2009 - 2009 Software engineer - Six months internship at NDS GmbH (Munich, Germany)

    Sector: Validation and certification of digital terminals

    - International project on SD/HD digital terminals
    - Certification and integration test using Quality Center
    - Development of interactive applications

Formations

