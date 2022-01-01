Menu

Jordan BERGER

CORBEIL-ESSONNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
TCP/IP
SMTP
POP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
Linux Mandriva
Linux
HTTP
FTP
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Video Synergie - Technicien Sav informatique

    2015 - 2015

  • réseaux - Technicien (stagiaire) de maintenance informatique

    2013 - 2013 AFPA - Plessis Robinson (92)

  • CAPTELECOM - Technicien réseau & stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Technicien réseau (stagiaire) équipement téléphonique.
    - Égly 91

  • IMAINTEL - Technicien (stagiaire) de maintenance intrusion

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Faculté Des Métiers

    Massy 2014 - 2015 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    SIO (système informatique aux organisations) Suivie 7 mois.
    Massy - ( 91)

  • AFPA

    Champs Sur Marne 2013 - 2014 Formation AFPA Technicien d'Assistance en Informatique
    Le Plessis robinson - (92)

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    Dourdan 2011 - 2012 BAC Pro

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    Dourdan 2010 - 2011 Diploma of Professional Studies

    Électronique Numérique
    Lycée Alfred Kastler - Dourdan (91)

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler DOURDAN

    Dourdan 2010 - 2011 Diploma of Professional Studies

    Obtention du diplôme Brevet d'Etudes Professionnelles Système Électronique Numérique
