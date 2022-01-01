Menu

Jordan BERGER

BEAUNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BERGER VITI VINI - GERANT

    2018 - maintenant

  • SAS ALABEURTHE - Responsable Commercial

    2015 - 2017

  • Tilmat - LIEBHERR YANMAR - Attaché-Commercial

    2013 - 2015

  • Kiloutou - Attaché Commercial

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2011 - 2013

  • Cave des hautes cotes - Conseiller commercial

    2011 - 2011

  • Restaurant "la cote d'or" BERNARD LOISEAU - Garçon d'étage

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Lycée Viticole De Beaune (Beaune)

    Beaune 2009 - 2011 BTS technico-commercial boisson vin et spiritueux

  • Lycée Privé Saint Bénigne

    Dijon 2008 - 2009 baccalauréat économique et social

