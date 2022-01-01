Retail
Jordan BERGER
Jordan BERGER
BEAUNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BERGER VITI VINI
- GERANT
2018 - maintenant
SAS ALABEURTHE
- Responsable Commercial
2015 - 2017
Tilmat - LIEBHERR YANMAR
- Attaché-Commercial
2013 - 2015
Kiloutou
- Attaché Commercial
Marcq-en-Barœul
2011 - 2013
Cave des hautes cotes
- Conseiller commercial
2011 - 2011
Restaurant "la cote d'or" BERNARD LOISEAU
- Garçon d'étage
2006 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Viticole De Beaune (Beaune)
Beaune
2009 - 2011
BTS technico-commercial boisson vin et spiritueux
Lycée Privé Saint Bénigne
Dijon
2008 - 2009
baccalauréat économique et social
Réseau
Alexandre BRANDAO
Alexandre JEANBLANC
Cara STEPHENS
Carlos RODRIGUES
Clélia BÉAL-NELSON
David BAILLY
Etienne SCHMITT
Patrick GASCARD
Sandra WEBER
Walter ROUSSET
