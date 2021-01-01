Menu

Joseph Hervé SIGRIST

STRASBOURG

En résumé

IT marketing professional and serial entrepreneur, I spent most of my career in healthcare and helping teams around the globe deliver on client promise. Since 2010, I facilitate strategy execution sessions worldwide for large corporations, and lead a development team back in Alsace where I come from. I'm fan of world culture, movies and whatever is Apple :-)

Mes compétences :
Internet
Informatique
Marketing
International
Formation
Business development
Project management
IT

Entreprises

  • BTS in London - Senior Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Business & sales strategy implementation

  • Melpia - Senior Consultant

    2010 - maintenant Develop and implement marketing strategies, create and supervise deployment of corporate technology solutions

  • Decidemedical - Marketing Director

    2006 - 2010 Developed and sold the company, specialized in remote medical support for highly technical medical interventions

  • KIKA Medical - Marketing Director

    2003 - 2006 Plan and manage corporate and product strategy and communication

  • UTEC Thomsen - Country Manager

    2001 - 2003 Planning and setup of windmill park

  • Etexx - Project Management Office Director

    2000 - 2001 Setup and management of the project office

  • Amakumo - Marketing Director

    1993 - 2000 Funding of software development and software publishing

  • Mecanorma - Software Product Marketing Director

    1992 - 1993 Manufacturing and distribution of graphic art related product in the Asia market

  • Mactel - Marketing Director

    1989 - 1992 Worldwide computer parts and software mail-order company
    In charge of the German subsidiary

  • BiTurbo - IT Consultant

    1986 - 1989 Consulting and training for the graphic art industry

Formations

