Jules HEDIN
Jules HEDIN
MEGA Service consulting
HR Consultant
Kehl am Rhein
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MEGA Service consulting
- HR Consultant
Autre | Kehl am Rhein
2021 - maintenant
En charge du recrutement de profils tech et ingénieurs
Formations
EM Strasbourg
Strasbourg (67000)
2021 - maintenant
Master Management - Gestion des ressources humaines
Université Strasbourg
Strasbourg (67000)
2018 - 2021
Licence sociologie
Pas de contact professionnel