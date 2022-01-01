Julie EYMARD

Mes compétences :
SAP Material Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Entreprises
Laboratoires URGO
- Coordinateur organisation des flux
Chenôve2013 - maintenant
Henkel KGaA
- Project Manager - Supply Chain AC
2010 - 2012- bottleneck management
- control of inventories
- logistic flows between production sites and countries
- 3PM (back ups solutions)
- smooth product launches (SC)
- central material management (production sites to more than 20 countries)
Henkel KGaA
- CMM International Supply Chain
2006 - 2008• CMM Metylan: SOP, master scheduling
• Monitoring “Rhodia Take or Pay Contract” (major Silicones and Polymers supplier) : rolling forecasts, material allocations, monitoring and follow-ups, gap closing actions, intense negotiations with supplier
• Shortage Management : external suppliers and own production sites, team work with purchasing
• Supply Chain Coordination with Leverkusen’s plant (Rhodia acquisition 2005): several projects for the integration of the site, SOP impl., NPI, customer service, marketing coordination with new article creations…