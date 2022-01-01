Menu

Julie EYMARD

Chenôve

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP Material Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires URGO - Coordinateur organisation des flux

    Chenôve 2013 - maintenant

  • Henkel KGaA - Project Manager - Supply Chain AC

    2010 - 2012 - bottleneck management
    - control of inventories
    - logistic flows between production sites and countries
    - 3PM (back ups solutions)
    - smooth product launches (SC)
    - central material management (production sites to more than 20 countries)

  • Henkel KGaA - CMM International Supply Chain

    2006 - 2008 • CMM Metylan: SOP, master scheduling
    • Monitoring “Rhodia Take or Pay Contract” (major Silicones and Polymers supplier) : rolling forecasts, material allocations, monitoring and follow-ups, gap closing actions, intense negotiations with supplier
    • Shortage Management : external suppliers and own production sites, team work with purchasing
    • Supply Chain Coordination with Leverkusen’s plant (Rhodia acquisition 2005): several projects for the integration of the site, SOP impl., NPI, customer service, marketing coordination with new article creations…

Formations