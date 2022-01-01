Menu

Julie FALCON

New Brunswick

Entreprises

  • Johnson&Johnson - Senior Financial Analyst

    New Brunswick 2012 - maintenant

  • Johnson&Johnson - Accountant

    New Brunswick 2012 - 2012

  • KPMG Switzerland - Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2012 Team member of statutory audits in commercial and industrial companies:
    - Risk assessment
    - Process review
    - Audit procedures (control testing and substantive testing)
    - Reporting for consolidation purposes
    - Client relationship management
    - Coaching and team leader
    - SAP basics
    - Internal trainer

    Team member of consulting engagements:
    - Project coordination

  • KPMG Luxembourg - Financial auditor

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2011 Team member (Assistant - Senior - Assistant Manager) of statutory audits in commercial and industrial companies:
    - Risk assessment
    - Process review
    - Audit procedures (control testing and substantive testing)
    - Reporting for consolidation purposes
    - Client relationship management
    - Coaching and team leader
    - SAP basics
    - Internal trainer

