Julie FALCON

2011 - 2012Team member of statutory audits in commercial and industrial companies:
- Risk assessment
- Process review
- Audit procedures (control testing and substantive testing)
- Reporting for consolidation purposes
- Client relationship management
- Coaching and team leader
- SAP basics
- Internal trainer
Team member of consulting engagements:
- Project coordination
KPMG Luxembourg
- Financial auditor
Courbevoie2008 - 2011Team member (Assistant - Senior - Assistant Manager) of statutory audits in commercial and industrial companies:
- Risk assessment
- Process review
- Audit procedures (control testing and substantive testing)
- Reporting for consolidation purposes
- Client relationship management
- Coaching and team leader
- SAP basics
- Internal trainer