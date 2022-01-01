Julie FERNANDES

-
ALILA
- Responsable AMO et suivi client
LYON cedex 06
2016 - maintenant
-
6ème Sens Immobilier
- Service Relation Clientèle - SAV
Lyon
2013 - 2016
-
6ème SENS IMMOBILIER
- Assistante commerciale
Lyon
2011 - 2013
-
6ème SENS IMMOBILIER
- Chargée de clientèle - relation partenaires
Lyon
2010 - 2011
-
NEXITY ENTREPRISES
- Assistante
PARIS cedex 08
2010 - 2010
-
BOUWFONDS MARIGNAN
- Assistante commerciale
2008 - 2009
-
NEXITY
- Attachée de clientèle
PARIS cedex 08
2006 - 2008
-
LAFORET IMMOBILIER
- Assistante commerciale
PARIS
2005 - 2006