Julie FERNANDES

LYON cedex 06

Entreprises

  • ALILA - Responsable AMO et suivi client

    LYON cedex 06 2016 - maintenant

  • 6ème Sens Immobilier - Service Relation Clientèle - SAV

    Lyon 2013 - 2016

  • 6ème SENS IMMOBILIER - Assistante commerciale

    Lyon 2011 - 2013

  • 6ème SENS IMMOBILIER - Chargée de clientèle - relation partenaires

    Lyon 2010 - 2011

  • NEXITY ENTREPRISES - Assistante

    PARIS cedex 08 2010 - 2010

  • BOUWFONDS MARIGNAN - Assistante commerciale

    2008 - 2009

  • NEXITY - Attachée de clientèle

    PARIS cedex 08 2006 - 2008

  • LAFORET IMMOBILIER - Assistante commerciale

    PARIS 2005 - 2006

Formations

