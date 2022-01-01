Julie FRANCIOLI (BORN LETHONGSAVARN)

-
deSter
- Global Category Lead - Traded Goods
2017 - maintenant
Scope: Global Traded Goods Category including Premium Tableware category (ceramics, stainless steel, glassware, linen...) and Cardbard/Paper based category (folding board, sugarcane, etc.)
Mission: Responsible and accountable for leading and developing the Traded Goods category globally delivering a competitive global portfolio of manufacturers, suppliers and brands that meet customer needs. Working closely with internal stakeholders to win new business for deSter in airline, foodservice, rail, road through the delivery of best in class sourcing and procurement in line with Total Cost Management principles and practices.
Team: 6 direct reports (1 in The Netherlands, 1 in Belgium, 1 in China, 1 in Hong Kong, 2 in Thailand)
• Define, implement and develop Procurement Global Category strategy
• Manage risks (Market, Geopolitical, Supply): Raw Material fluctuation, costs, security of supply, quality, leadtime
• Manage partnership with key suppliers
• Manage, coach and train a global team of 6 direct reports (category managers/sourcing specialists based in the Netherlands, Belgium, China and Thailand)
• Participate in innovative and proactive sourcing for Market Intelligence
• Participate in Sustainability projects
• Improve existing/Implement new processes
• Share and implement best practices within the company
-
Godiva
- Directs Sourcing Manager EMEA
Old Saybrook
2016 - 2017
Scope: Packaging, Ingredients, CapEx, OpEx, Maintenance and Spare Parts, Utilities – for the Brussels Factory and the Points of Sales (Retail: 14 owned stores ; Wholesale: 57 franchisees ; GTR EMEA + NA: 676 POS)
• Lead and implement the Global and set the EMEA Procurement Strategies
• Drive synergies within the pladis group (Godiva, United Biscuits, DeMets and Ülker)
• Share and implement best practices
• Drive global level sourcing and select key suppliers
• Negotiate frame agreements
• Manage suppliers relationships with key suppliers
• Manage, coach and develop a team of 4 direct reports
KPI’s: PPV (Purchase Price Variance), productivity projects, adherence to NPD process
-
Godiva
- EMEA Packaging Sourcing Manager
Old Saybrook
2015 - 2016
Role and Mission:
• Implement global and EMEA procurement strategy at regional level for Retail/Wholesale and Global Travel Retail EMEA and GTR North-America
• Strategic Sourcing and selection, Smart Spend Management
• Negotiate: contract, SLA, prices
• PPV, Market Risk Management
• Manage Seasonal Collections from idea submission via NPD process to delivery in the warehouse
• Manage Intercompany sourcing: PacRim (Asia not including Japan), North-America and Japan
Packaging Scope: board (rigid, folding, corrugated), flexibles (aluminum, foil), plastic (trays, PET, cello etc.), others (shopping bags, plushes, ribbons, swingtags, giftcards, cups, sleeves, books, scarves, badges, stickers etc.)... + any products made by co-manufacturers.
Out of scope:
- Creation and improvement of (procurement) processes and WoW: RACI, Packaging Brief, RFQ templates
- Coaching of internal stakeholders and newcomers
- Implementation of Sharepoint platform (in progress)
- Management of 1 person from Q1 2016
- Management of Indirect Retail (Marketing/Sales promotional/printed material, pre-press/agency activities)
- Implementation of e-sourcing for 2016
- Procurement synergies with the other companies from the Pladis group (Godiva, DeMets, Ülker, United Biscuits)
-
GlaxoSmithKline
- External Sourcing Manager, CAPEX (Biotech Equipment)
Marly-le-Roi
2015 - 2015
*Consultant - Project assigned by ALTRAN Belgium*
My mission - responsible for the downstream equipment: chromatography, ultrafiltration, coupling reactors:
• To develop strong interface with engineers to ensure procurement early involvement and total integration in the teams
• To build a transversal view on equipment packages
• To develop Market knowledge, evaluate, identify best practices and promote innovation
• To participate to sourcing plan activities
• To implement global agreement and ensure their communication throughout the organisation
• To work in a matrix organization
• To deal with complex sourcing, logistics and quality issues
• To conduct inquiries and negotiations for global sourcing of packages
• To reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) on equipment’s categories by developing sourcing and optimizing spend
• To align strategic and package execution with PPM (Procurement Project Manager) and ensure smooth and efficient collaboration and communication
• To support SRM (Suppliers Relationship Management) via BRM (Business Review Meetings)
• To develop with experts new way of working to improve project lead time
• To ensure follow-up and respect of procurement policies and compliance
Out of scope:
Creation of a newcomer guide
Skills: Interpersonal skills, negotiation, organization and analytical skills, multi-tasks, initiative taker, autonomous
-
GlaxoSmithKline
- External Sourcing Manager, Resourcing Department
Marly-le-Roi
2014 - 2015
*Consultant - Project assigned by ALTRAN Belgium*
Mission:
- Procurement lead on sourcing waves (largest sourcing wave > EUR 30M Spend)
- RFP management
- Profiles/mission descriptions standardization (80 -> 60) and references rationalization
- Suppliers mapping / panel rationalization (60 -> 20)
- Suppliers evaluation (based on a weighted scorecard matrix)
- Negotiation (23 suppliers met over 2 weeks)
- Recommendation on sourcing strategies (Tiering process)
- Contract management (69% -> 84% coverage)
- Cost savings (3.41%) / avoidance (1.18%)
Out of scope:
- Creation of templates (standardization process)
- Improvement of existing tools (scorecard/evaluation matrix)
- Recommendations and "lessons learned"
Skills: communication, interpersonal and facilitation skills, negotiation, analytical skills, synthetical mindset, stress management, stakeholders management
-
Doosan Babcock
- Regional Category Buyer - Indirect Materials
2014 - 2014
Project assigned by ALTRAN BELGIUM.
On the Indirect Materials categories in my portfolio for the assigned plant or plants, my tasks are:
• To participate in developing Sourcing targets for the assigned categories
• To participate to the deployment best practices in category sourcing
• To drive my assigned categories
• To follow and guarantee the best achievements of cost, quality and service targets of the suppliers
• To participate to the suppliers’ evaluation and selection, through the nomination committee process, and risk management
• To drive and follow up all productivity subjects in order to achieve AOP targets
• To identify and report potential risk in savings forecasts in a timely manner to allow gap closure plans to be implemented.
• To identify savings or innovation opportunities that benefit the company (not necessarily limited to the plant or the region)
• To deploy the best sourcing strategy in cooperation with the Integrated Supply Chain Manager.
• To guarantee the deployment of supply agreements with the suppliers
• To openly report the achievements and potential opportunities of my categories to my manager
• To get from the suppliers the best innovation ideas
• To analyse supplier markets
• To negotiate with the suppliers
• To drive Make or Buy studies
• To practice Kaizen (Continuous Improvement): e.g. challenge internal processes and procedures where inefficiency is created; question the status quo when colleagues block progress
-
Altran Bénélux
- Purchasing Consultant
2014 - 2015
My responsibilities:
• To support my clients through all Procurement relevant phases, from concept to implementation
• To use my technical skills and field experiences to bridge the gap between strategy and operations
• To develop and deliver innovative solutions for my clients
• To share knowledge and expertise within multidisciplinary teams
• To further develop my expertise in Procurement and/or Project Management if required
• To position myself as an advisor and put my business & communication skills to use
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS COMMITMENT:
- Consultancy and Technical Support: Providing technical support and subject matter expertise on a time and materials basis to assist my client with its projects.
FIXED PRICE COMMITMENT:
- Projects: Ensure timely production of all deliverables and successful achievement of milestones, within the pre-defined scope and agreed price.
- Outsourced services: Fixed price package (per activity or per recurrent work-package)
-
Danone Group
- SSD Global Buyer Packaging
Paris
2012 - 2013
Danone Group (Baby division), EUR 37mio Spend with 7% purchasing gains
1 year * Manage: Security issues, Productivity Projects, Contracting and Administration, Working Capital, Continuous Improvement and Co2 reduction.
* Support the preparation of the category budget and manage risks and opportunities (MRM) ;
* Analyze market and cost data as input for Sourcing Strategies, tenders and benchmarking for the category ;
* Supplier Relationship Management: maintain and develop relationships with local suppliers and buyers to support global supply development. Performance evaluation and feedback.
* Innovation: represent the category in appointed innovation projects ;
* Cooperate in X-functional and X-divisional improvement projects ;
* Support Team: coordinate workload with other team members, behave like a team player, pro-actively support team members. ;
* Develop Business: pro-actively support stakeholders and contribute in area's like safety, growth, cost reduction, quality improvement, working capital reduction, etc. ;
* Implement and roll out SSD procedures, processes and systems ;
* Contract administration: manage and negotiate the input data for supplier contracts in JDE system as appropriate ;
* Act as ``rapid response'' for key issues ;
* Drive and accelerate implementation of productivity projects in the SP's by challenging and influencing (local) stakeholders ;
-
MARK LYNDON INTERNATIONAL BV
- Marketing Representative (Buyer)
2011 - 2012
• Buyer responsible for the French area, Rotterdam (Netherlands) – working knowledge of English
I am responsible for buying french recovered paper we will export to China for recycling.
My job makes me frequently travel to France to take care of the existing suppliers panel, and do sourcing with the aim to develop business and increase the ML market shares.
- Purchasing recovered materials under management instructions and according to the case specific monthly purchasing strategy
- Keeping regular contact with all suppliers and building a strong commercial relationship in so doing
- Visiting suppliers to inspect the material, document and judge their woking method, verify investments made and gather an understanding in regards to their growth potential and market share
- Sharing market information with the office at all times
- Negotiating claim settlements
- Informing the logistics team regarding supplier and Mark Lyndon needs in terms of freight option
- Being fully aware of competitors in the market and track their movements
- Ironing out any issues/disputes in the most commercially viable and diplomatic way possible
- Continuously increase the company's market share whenever possible
- Backing up the other markets to cover for colleagues
- Working very closely with the logistics team in order to insure a smooth transition from the purchase to the vessel loading of the material
- Attending events and trade show : Pollutec (Paris), European Recycling Conference (Barcelona in 2011)
-
Lambert + Associates
- Market Representative Assistant
2010 - 2011
Buying Office for Lux Distribution Stores
Bergdorf Goodman (NYC), Neiman Marcus (40 stores in US), Lane Crawford (8 stores in HKG), Holt Renfrew (10 stores in Canada), Fenwick (10 stores in UK)
• Export executive for Holt Renfrew, Paris (France) – working knowledge of English
Suppliers: Balenciaga, Lanvin, Louboutin, Givenchy, Chloé, Céline, Carven, Paco Rabanne etc.
- Orders, invoicing, expeditions, customs documentation
- Liaising between buyers and suppliers
- Organization of the buyer’s visits during the Fashion Week
-
MAERSK France SA
- Inside Sales Key Accounts
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2008
• Inside Sales Key Accounts in Maersk France (AP-Moller Group), Paris – working knowledge of English
Decathlon, Michelin, Groupe Sytia, Renault, EMC Casino, Carrefour…
- Handle day-to-day rate and customer enquiries and keep all contracts & FAK rate sheets up to date & distributed on time
- Coordinate and Manage all key accounts tender or RFQ enquiries with the global tender desk ensuring accurate and timely submission
- Provide recommendations to the KAO regarding key account potential across all core trades
- Coordinate with origin countries to resolve the service or operational issues
- Develop and maintain the relationship with key accounts in conjunction with KAO
- Promote our e-commerce solutions to each key account
- Assist KAO to follow up on KA outstanding freight with the countries when required
- Ensure SALESFORCE is updated on a regular basis with all relevant client information
- Share best practices with other Global Key Account Owners
- Assist in identifying potential key accounts
- Work closely with the Regional sales / key account / customer service team
- Support KAO to execute the commodity segmentation plan within the Region and keep track of the country’s performance in term of lead generation and follow-up
- Share commodity information including reports, analysis and best practice across the countries
- Administrate BA queue including distribution and prompt responses
-
Oxylane
- Industrial Buyer Textile
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2008 - 2009
• Industrial Buyer Textile in Decathlon Campus, Lille (France) – working knowledge of English
Knit with Spandex: EUR 21,000,000 for SS10 - Buying gains: EUR 2,100,000 (10%)
- Developing an organization’s purchasing strategy
- Identifying potential suppliers
- Producing reports and statistics using computer software
- Evaluating bids and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors
- Negotiating
- Ensuring suppliers are aware of business objectives
- Checking costs, quality and levels of service
- Team working: conception team, product engineers, supply chain team etc.
- Visiting suppliers
- Closing and opening new suppliers
- Business trips: India, China, Morocco
-
Maersk
- Customer Service Agent Export
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2007
• Customer Service Agent Export in Safmarine (AP-Moller Group), Marseille (France) – working knowledge of English
- Equipments booking : equipments, expeditions follow-up, vessels closure: customs documents
- Mastering the tasks linked to Export from the loading site to Fos-sur-Mer port, from the vessel manifest to the transportation of reefer or dangerous goods, to the port of destination
- Invoicing
- Disputes
-
Studio 287
- Artistic Direction Assistant
2006 - 2006
Event communication:
Public Relation and Press Relation
Events organization
-
La Baignoire
- CEO Assistant
2004 - 2004
- Visual communication : Clients follow-up, production follow-up, commercial/production/communication autonomy
- Events communication : Artistic Direction assistant, negotiation, production follow-up, artists follow-up, students department responsible
-
Kingcom
- Press Relation Assistant
Paris
2004 - 2004
Partner-advice in Press Relations, Public Relations, Events, Digital Marketing ; kingcom is a proactive and reactive structure that creates communication actions with a real impact.
• Press Relations Assistant for Wine and Spirits department
- Strategic Planning
- Tactical and methodological approach
- Reporting
- New thinking
- Working for what really matters
- Cultivating the personalised approach of influential people
- Making the most of media coverage and visibility
- Return on investment
-
BDE (Bureau des Elèves) ESCE
- Presidente du BDS (Bureau des Sports)
2003 - 2004
- Cultural and Sportive Associations implementation
- Association and Theatre de Neuilly shows organization
- Ski Staying organization for the students
Goal : Get over the deficit account of the student association.
Results : Benefit at the end of the contract.