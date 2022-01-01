Julie FRANCIOLI (BORN LETHONGSAVARN)

High interest in Circular Economy, Fashion and Innovation



Circular Economy/Sustainability:

- organic cotton sourcing

- waste paper buyer/trader

- carbon print reduction and ideas submission for positive environmental impact

- challenging packaging development/purchase to reduce plastic use and keep board based packaging, optimizing and simplifying the packaging

- Speaker at the PACE Europe 2017 "Discovering new business models for circular economy to manage costs"

- participating in finding eco-friendly sources, pro-active products development ideas and working on sustainability business cases for Packaging



Project Management skills:

- Project Management Professional (PMI) training completed (practical and theoretical)

- Student Board President - Sports Department in ESCE: school travels, end-year representation, regular parties organization

- SPOC global packaging in Godiva: Lead for any global projects for Packaging

- Event committee member in Godiva: organization of the company end-year party

- Events planner



Fashion industry:

- Textile buyer

- Marketing representative assistant for Department Stores (including Fashion Week events)

- Designed a wedding dress and created it with a Parisian creator (Violette Tannenbaum)

- DIY decoration (moodboard and suppliers brief for flowers, tables, ceremony etc.) using recycled/reused/upcycled material

- Designed kitchen and dressing (material, sketch)

- Premium tableware category lead



PI:

- Results oriented according to the targets

- Details oriented for the realization of projects

- Can deal with pressure and stress: reactive, deadline keeper

- Good communicator, interpersonal and influencing skills

- Problem-solver

- Objective, open-minded, used to work within a multi-cultural environment

- Initiative taker

- Creative/out-of-the-box thinker

- Fast and efficient: Sprinter

- More a Leader than a Manager



Results of my 16 Personalities test: ENFJ (Protagonist personality)

- Extraverted: 86%

- Assertive: 76%

- Feeling: 74%

- Prospecting: 63%

- Intuitive: 53%



Mes compétences :

Communication

Commercial grands comptes

Commercial export

Commercial International

Marketing

Customer services

Logistique

Logistique internationale

Logistique transport

Achats internationaux

Négociation

Negociation achats

Négociations fournisseurs

SAP

Logistics

Negotiation

Risks management

Customer service

Benchmarking

Team Building

Relationship Management

Microsoft Office

Maritime Law

Lotus Note

JDEdwards

Invoicing

Human Resources

Customs Documentation

Contract management

MacIntosh

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Textile