Julie GAUTHIER

PRN Carpiquet
- Responsable Développement Commercial
2016 - maintenant
Intégrateur en Marketing Opérationnel - Marketing multicanal - Ultra personnalisation de documents - Routage & Affranchissement - Location/Vente de fichiers - Impression
IMPRIMERIE GABEL
- Commerciale
MAROMME
2014 - 2015
IMPRIMERIE GABEL
- Attachée Commerciale
MAROMME
2010 - 2014
IMPRIMERIE GABEL
- Assistante Commerciale
MAROMME
2007 - 2010
IFB France
- Assistante Régionale
Balma
2003 - 2006
Dresser-Rand
- Standardiste
2003 - 2003
CCI Normandie
- Secrétaire
Rouen
2002 - 2002