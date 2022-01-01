Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie GAUTHIER
Ajouter
Julie GAUTHIER
CHATOU
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Chatou
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SGCIB (Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking)
- HR Business Partner
2011 - maintenant
DAILYMOTION
- HR Director
Paris
2008 - 2011
DELL
- HR Administration & Training Manager
MONTPELLIER
2003 - 2007
Formations
IPAG (Paris)
Paris
1997 - 2001
Master / ESC
Spécialisation Ressources Humaines