Menu

Julie GERNE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Magnitude
Sport

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - Financial Controller Apprentice

    PARIS 2014 - 2016 Financial Controller Apprentice - GARNIER WORLDWIDE (2,7B EUR Net Sales) - L'OREAL
    (2 years) Reporting & Consolidation
    * Consolidate and harmonize countries financial statements ;
    * Prepare the closing books
    Analysis for CEO, CFO and marketing teams
    * Perform focused ad-hoc analyses (net sales, GM, product contribution...) ;
    * Review new launches performance and highlight causes for variance
    Budget Follow-up
    * Manage packaging expenses (5,9M EUR ): budget construction and monthly closing ;
    * Control expenses claims in compliance with L'Oreal fees policy

  • Valeo - Financial Controlling & Reporting Intern

    Paris 2013 - 2013 * Consolidated and analysed countries data - prepared closing books
    * Reviewed investments for the CFO and highlighted causes for variance ;
    * Reported monthly headcounts and validated claim expenses

  • ESSEC Rowing Club - Vice-president

    2013 - 2014 ESSEC Rowing Club in 2013-2014 : managed daily activities of the Club,
    organized the ``Trophée des Rois'' Regatta (200 competitors)

  • GENOMIC - Team member & student

    2012 - 2013 Junior Advisor - GENOMIC (small company developing automates for biological samples preparation)
    (6 months, part-time) Elaborated and presented a proposal regarding the potential of the US market and the
    positioning options for Genomic (team member of a 6-student group)

Formations

Réseau