Julie GERNE

L'Oréal
- Financial Controller Apprentice
PARIS2014 - 2016Financial Controller Apprentice - GARNIER WORLDWIDE (2,7B EUR Net Sales) - L'OREAL
(2 years) Reporting & Consolidation
* Consolidate and harmonize countries financial statements ;
* Prepare the closing books
Analysis for CEO, CFO and marketing teams
* Perform focused ad-hoc analyses (net sales, GM, product contribution...) ;
* Review new launches performance and highlight causes for variance
Budget Follow-up
* Manage packaging expenses (5,9M EUR ): budget construction and monthly closing ;
* Control expenses claims in compliance with L'Oreal fees policy
Valeo
- Financial Controlling & Reporting Intern
Paris2013 - 2013 * Consolidated and analysed countries data - prepared closing books
* Reviewed investments for the CFO and highlighted causes for variance ;
* Reported monthly headcounts and validated claim expenses
ESSEC Rowing Club
- Vice-president
2013 - 2014ESSEC Rowing Club in 2013-2014 : managed daily activities of the Club,
organized the ``Trophée des Rois'' Regatta (200 competitors)
GENOMIC
- Team member & student
2012 - 2013Junior Advisor - GENOMIC (small company developing automates for biological samples preparation)
(6 months, part-time) Elaborated and presented a proposal regarding the potential of the US market and the
positioning options for Genomic (team member of a 6-student group)