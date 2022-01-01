Retail
Julie GIMENEZ
Julie GIMENEZ
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bnppf
- Commerciale
2004 - maintenant
Credit agricole centre est
- Attachée commerciale
Montrouge
2001 - 2004
Vente de produits et services bancaires.
Formations
IUT B Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2003
Dut
Réseau
Audrey COMMANDEUR
Christelle PORTA
Christophe COARELLI
Fabrice DULAC
Joëlle MICHEL
Julien SZCZEPANSKI
Karine ANCRE
Ludovic ALQUATI
Marie VALLIN
Nicolas ANCRE