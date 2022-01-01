Menu

Julie GIMENEZ

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bnppf - Commerciale

    2004 - maintenant

  • Credit agricole centre est - Attachée commerciale

    Montrouge 2001 - 2004 Vente de produits et services bancaires.

Formations

Réseau