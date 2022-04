Julie GOTAINER

Marketing specialist, I worked for 10 years for luxury crystal factory Baccarat.

Then, I specialized in digital and moved to Pernod Ricard where I accompanied the digital development of brand Perrier-Jouët for 4 years. More recently I was given the responsibility to manage the digital brand planning of the champagne portfolio of Pernod Ricard to implement the international digital acceleration of Pernod Ricard Champagnes (Mumm and Perrier-Jouët).

Now, looking for new opportunities in digital & marketing



EXPERTISE

Marketing, Digitization, Management

Integrated communication strategies, Digital culture & change management,

Strategic planning, International Brand Management, Innovation,

Creative Content development, Social media management, Media partnerships & planning



Sectors: Premium, Luxury, Wine & Spirits, BtoC and BtoB



Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel

Communication online

Rédaction web

Stratégie digitale

Marketing relationnel

Planning digital

Marketing stratégique

Webmarketing