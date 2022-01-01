Menu

Julie HALLEZ

boulogne billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
COMMERCE
Marketing

Entreprises

  • AplusA - International Business Development Assistant

    boulogne billancourt 2017 - maintenant • Reaching out the prospect base to establish relationship and set appointments for the Business Development Director and Business Unit Directors.
    • Researching for business development contacts
    • Managing, updating and building the contacts database through various channels.
    • Analyzing results of email marketing campaigns
    • Assisting the Business Development team and Directors with other ad-hoc administrative tasks – such as preparing meetings, presentations, gathering information to prepare proposals etc.
    • Marketing & communication activity.

  • EM Strasbourg Business School - Staff admissible

    Strasbourg 2013 - 2013 Pôle logement pendant trois semaines de stage en tant que staff admissible.
    Trouver des logements pour une ou deux nuits pour les admissibles, les emmener au logement.
    Faire de l'animation, faire découvrir la ville et l'école aux admissibles.

  • E.Leclerc - Hôtesse de caisse

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Montana State University Billings (Billings)

    Billings 2014 - 2015 Two semesters abroad in the United States
    Marketing, management, writing, intercultural communication, spanish, management information systems...

  • Universidad De Alicante (Alicante)

    Alicante 2013 - 2013

  • EM Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2015 Marketing, management, accounting, statistics, business law, communication, economics, negotiation, webdesign, languages

  • Lycée De La Communication

    Metz 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    Section européenne Anglais
    LV3 espagnol
    Spécialité Science et Vie de la Terre

