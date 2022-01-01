Julie HALLEZ

AplusA
- International Business Development Assistant
boulogne billancourt2017 - maintenant• Reaching out the prospect base to establish relationship and set appointments for the Business Development Director and Business Unit Directors.
• Researching for business development contacts
• Managing, updating and building the contacts database through various channels.
• Analyzing results of email marketing campaigns
• Assisting the Business Development team and Directors with other ad-hoc administrative tasks – such as preparing meetings, presentations, gathering information to prepare proposals etc.
• Marketing & communication activity.
EM Strasbourg Business School
- Staff admissible
Strasbourg2013 - 2013Pôle logement pendant trois semaines de stage en tant que staff admissible.
Trouver des logements pour une ou deux nuits pour les admissibles, les emmener au logement.
Faire de l'animation, faire découvrir la ville et l'école aux admissibles.
E.Leclerc
- Hôtesse de caisse
Ivry-sur-Seine2012 - 2012
Formations
Montana State University Billings (Billings)
Billings2014 - 2015Two semesters abroad in the United States
Marketing, management, writing, intercultural communication, spanish, management information systems...