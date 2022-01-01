Julie HUMBERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mulhouse
Designer freelance pluri-disciplinaire, je suis très motivée à l'idée de travailler pour divers projets relatifs à l’architecture intérieure, le retail, l’identité visuelle ou le design événementiel. N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour discuter d'un projet !
Junior space & graphic designer specialized in colors, I am keen to work for various projects in interior architecture fields (retail design, private or public projects, event). Being very open-minded, curious and proactive, I would be honored to work in visual merchandising and set design too. My interest for space and graphic design allowed me to realize some harmonious and coherent projects that I reviewed as a whole. Solicitous over colors, materials and details I am a cheerful, motivated and creative person.
Mes compétences :
CAO
Scénographie
DAO
Adobe InDesign
Aménagement de l'espace
Retail design
Adobe Photoshop
Aménagement intérieur
Photographie
Adobe Illustrator
Artlantis
Sketch up
Design
Archicad
Design graphique