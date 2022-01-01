Menu

Julie HUMBERT

MULHOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mulhouse

En résumé

Designer freelance pluri-disciplinaire, je suis très motivée à l'idée de travailler pour divers projets relatifs à l’architecture intérieure, le retail, l’identité visuelle ou le design événementiel. N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour discuter d'un projet !

Junior space & graphic designer specialized in colors, I am keen to work for various projects in interior architecture fields (retail design, private or public projects, event). Being very open-minded, curious and proactive, I would be honored to work in visual merchandising and set design too. My interest for space and graphic design allowed me to realize some harmonious and coherent projects that I reviewed as a whole. Solicitous over colors, materials and details I am a cheerful, motivated and creative person.

Portfolio en ligne :Array

Mes compétences :
CAO
Scénographie
DAO
Adobe InDesign
Aménagement de l'espace
Retail design
Adobe Photoshop
Aménagement intérieur
Photographie
Adobe Illustrator
Artlantis
Sketch up
Design
Archicad
Design graphique

Entreprises

  • Breathly design studio - Designer freelance

    2019 - maintenant • Architecture intérieure (commerciale ou pour professionnels et particuliers)
    • Design d’espace & décoration (événementiel, scénographie)
    • Graphisme (identité visuelle, communication)
    Designer freelance pluri-disciplinaire, je suis très motivée à l'idée de travailler pour divers projets relatifs à l’architecture intérieure, le retail, l’identité visuelle ou l’événementiel. Etant très ouverte d'esprit, curieuse et dynamique, je serais honorée de travailler en collaboration dans le domaine de la mise en scène et création d’ambiance. Mon intérêt tant pour le design d’espace que le design graphique ou produit me permet de concrétiser des projets harmonieux et cohérents étudiés dans leur globalité. Soucieuse des détails et des couleurs, je suis une personne enthousiaste, motivée et créative.
    N'hésitez pas à me contacter !
    www.behance.net/juliehmbrt

  • E• - Architecte d'intérieur

    2018 - maintenant Collaboratrice en architecture intérieure, conception de plans d’aménagement et visuels photo-réalistes, mise en page des projets, realisation des planches tendances, graphiste, identité visuelle, community manager et webdesigner

  • Kintz x Brayé - Designer intérieur & graphiste

    2018 - 2018 Stage de fin d'étude
    Architecture intérieure :
    - Conception de projet d'aménagement intérieur avec l'architecte d'intérieur
    - Rdv client
    - Prise de cotes
    - Suivi de chantier
    - Conception de projet cuisine complet avec la conceptrice-décoratrice
    - Mise en page des projets
    - Réalisation des plans techniques et plans d'aménagements
    - Conception 3D sur ArchiCAD, Sketchup et Winner Pro
    - Création des planches tendances, couleurs et matériaux
    - Conception des shopping list

    Graphisme & Communication :
    - Création d'affiche publicitaire grand format
    - Conception des encas publicitaires pour magazines
    - Réalisation des signatures mails, des cartouches des devis, étiquettes des articles, ...
    - Mise en page des projets clients
    - Gestion des publications et créations graphiques sur réseaux sociaux (instagram, Facebook)
    - Suivi de la newsletter et du site internet

    Retail :
    - Agencement des vitrines
    - Installation des objets design et mobiliers dans le magasin
    - Vendeuse-conseil en objet décoration et mobiliers haut-de-gamme
    - Participation et gestion du stand à la Foir'Expo de Mulhouse
    - Gestion des devis clients

  • Pro Feel - Hôtesse évenementielle

    2014 - maintenant Hôtesse lors d'événements divers, privés ou publics (missions ponctuelles) :
    - Parlement Européen
    - Bugatti
    - FFSA - Fédération Française du Sport Automobile
    - FAV - Foire Aux Vins de Colmar
    - Théâtre Le Maillon
    - Crédit Mutuel
    - PMC - Palais de la Musique et des Congrès de Strasbourg
    - Congrès
    - Racing Club de Strasbourg
    - Ricard
    - Fortwenger
    - Rallye de France - Alsace 2014

    Hôtesse d'accueil, gestion de vestiaire et service de boissons, hôtesse VIP, accueil congrès, animation de stands, etc

Formations

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2017 - 2018 Master 2 - Architecture design & espace, spécialisation couleurs

    Work-shop en design espace (maison d'hôte, maison de repos), design graphique (identité visuelle, logo, PLV, signalétique, scénographie), design d'objet et packaging, photographies

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2016 - 2017 Master 1 - Architecture design & espace, spécialisation couleurs

    Work-shop en graphisme, micro-architecture, aménagement intérieur, design espace, photographie, conception et coloration de façade

  • JD CAMPUS LONDON (London)

    London 2016 - 2016 Interior design & styling

    Formation e-learning
    Notions de style, processus de conception, organisation d'un plan, choix des couleurs motifs et textures, connaissances meubles installations et appareillages, traitement des fenêtres et des murs, etc

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2013 - 2016 Licence Arts Visuels - Parcours Design

    Design global, design produit, design communication, design graphique, design espace, scénographie, dessins, modélisation 3D, infographie 2D, histoire de l'art et du design
    Spécialité design espace

Réseau