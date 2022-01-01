Retail
Julie HUTIN
Julie HUTIN
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurofins MWG Operon
- International Project Manager
2012 - maintenant
Eurofins MWG
- VIE
2010 - 2012
4 mois en Allemagne à Munich - 1 an en Inde Bangalore à partir de janvier 2011
PEP
- Etude Junior Entreprise
2009 - 2009
Toxics Link Delhi, India
- Volontaire / stagiaire
2009 - 2009
GL Events / LOU Rugby
- Stagiaire marketing billetterie dématerialisée
2008 - 2009
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon (Lyon
Lyon (Écully )
2009 - 2010
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
2006 - 2009
Lycée Henri Poincaré (Nancy)
Nancy
2004 - 2006
PCSI Nancy
classe préparatoire
Réseau
Camille EGAL
Clément VILLARS
Etienne LAINÉ
Floriane PUGIN
Gonzague DE VIMAL
Jean-Marie PATIN
Jennifer BUFFIN
Maud TRIAUD
Maxime COGNET
Ysaline PANIS