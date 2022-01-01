- Bouygues UK, London, UK: Commercial Engineer (full time job)

Project: PFI Hospital Leytonstone, London, UK (400 M£)

Healthcare centre Barking, London, UK (5 M£)

Objective : Assistance in project management / Phasing & decanting, Coordination of sustainability issues

(employed: since 2004)



- Cirmad (Bouygues Construction), France : Project Manager Assistant (internship)

Project: Infrastructure and Housing Development, UK

Residence for Disabled Persons, France

Objective: Drafting of contracts, Market and feasibility study, Participation in the coordination

(internship: 4 months 2003)



Bayer AG, Leverkusen, Germany : Project Manager Assistant (internship)

Project: Infrastructure for a new 150 ha chemical site, China

Objective : Participation in the coordination of project/choice of construction company

(internship: 4 months 2001)



TaoHo Design, Hong Kong, China : Architect Assistant (internship)

Project: Housing estate of forty towers, China

Rehabilitation of a district in Macao, China

Objective: Participation in the elaboration of client presentations

(internship: 2 months 2000)



Mes compétences :

Allemand

Anglais

Architecte

Chinois

International

Langues

Management

Management de projet

PPP

Suédois