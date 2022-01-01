- Bouygues UK, London, UK: Commercial Engineer (full time job)
Project: PFI Hospital Leytonstone, London, UK (400 M£)
Healthcare centre Barking, London, UK (5 M£)
Objective : Assistance in project management / Phasing & decanting, Coordination of sustainability issues
(employed: since 2004)
- Cirmad (Bouygues Construction), France : Project Manager Assistant (internship)
Project: Infrastructure and Housing Development, UK
Residence for Disabled Persons, France
Objective: Drafting of contracts, Market and feasibility study, Participation in the coordination
(internship: 4 months 2003)
Bayer AG, Leverkusen, Germany : Project Manager Assistant (internship)
Project: Infrastructure for a new 150 ha chemical site, China
Objective : Participation in the coordination of project/choice of construction company
(internship: 4 months 2001)
TaoHo Design, Hong Kong, China : Architect Assistant (internship)
Project: Housing estate of forty towers, China
Rehabilitation of a district in Macao, China
Objective: Participation in the elaboration of client presentations
(internship: 2 months 2000)
Mes compétences :
Allemand
Anglais
Architecte
Chinois
International
Langues
Management
Management de projet
PPP
Suédois
