Julie LARZUL
Julie LARZUL
Montesson
Entreprises
VINCI ENERGIES
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
Montesson
2014 - maintenant
Katoen Natie
- Adjoint au responsable administratif et financier
Farébersviller
2011 - 2014
CMA CGM
- Comptable
Marseille
2006 - 2011
Formations
INTEC CNAM
Le Havre
2008 - 2010
DSCG
INTEC CNAM
Le Havre
2006 - 2008
DCG
IUT Du Havre - Caucriauville
Le Havre
2004 - 2006
DUT GEA Option Finance Comptabilité
Lycée Guillaume Le Conquerant
Lillebonne
2001 - 2004
Baccalauréat STT Option Gestion Comptabilité
Réseau
Barbara HUE
Eric DONFU
Harold CLEMENT
Laetitia ROUX
Langlois CHRISTOPHE
Maider GARCIA SAUREL
Marc COPPEAUX
Michel LEMESLE