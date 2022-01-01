Retail
Julie LE GENDRE
Julie LE GENDRE
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Decathlon International
- RESPONSABLE APPRO VENTE APTONIA
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2015 - maintenant
DECATHLON MARSEILLE BONNEVEINE
- DIRECTRICE DE MAGASIN
2012 - 2015
DECATHLON AUBAGNE
- DIRECTRICE ADJOINTE
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2012
DECATHLON BESANCON
- RESPONSABLE CYCLE
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2011
DECATHLON
- RESPONSABLE CAISSE/ACCUEIL
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2007 - 2010
DECATHLON
- RESPONSABLE DE RAYON
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2005 - 2007
Formations
ESC Lille
Lille
2002 - 2005
Management commercial