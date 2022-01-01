Retail
Julie LEROY
Julie LEROY
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Route Service Industrie
- Chargée de missions
2012 - maintenant
Lafarge Bétons
- Responsable qualité
Paris
2006 - 2011
Lafarge Bétons
- Technicienne labo
Paris
2003 - 2006
Corbeil Predal
- Responsable labo
2001 - 2003
Technique Béton
- Technicienne labo
2000 - 2001
Formations
IUT D'Orsay Université ParisSud 11
Orsay
1996 - 1998
DUT
Réseau
Emeric COUASNON
Eric MATILDÉ
Estelle BLETRY
Gerard DELATOUR
Jean-Marc PREVOST
Marc POTVIN
Régis HAMON
Sylvaine RAGOUT
Vincent GALLIZIA