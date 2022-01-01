Menu

Julie LEUFRANCOIS

Nanterre

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

A supply chain manager graduated from a master degree specialized in Supply Chain Management, with a five years’ experience in this field. Currently helps to substantially optimize the supply chain of the biggest French carmaker: improvement of the transportation and packaging profitability by reducing costs and re-organizing processes and operations. This position requires strong logistics qualifications in flows management, product transportation, packaging and project management skills.

Prior to this, a first successful experience as a junior buyer in a medium company. Achieved to reduce the procurement costs by realizing calls for tender for different cost items and by negotiating terms of sale, prices and contracts.


Mes compétences :
Logistique
Supply Chain
Achat
Transport
Ingénieur
Automobile
Conditionnement

Entreprises

  • Segula Technologies - SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECT LEADER

    Nanterre 2013 - maintenant Project management:
    - Taking logistics responsibility for a Russian vehicle project (transport, packaging and internal flow management)
    - Managing associated budgets, schedules and resources (including staff)
    - Meeting financial objectives by scheduling expenditures; analysing variances and initiating corrective actions (sourcing, transport or packaging change)
    - Achieving operational objectives by identifying and managing risks, preparing and completing action plans
    - Internal project reporting to top management (project review meetings)
    Staff management:
    - Definition of skill sets required for the Russian project
    - Recruiting and training a team of two packaging engineers in Russia
    - Supervising packaging engineers, reviewing and approving packaging designs, calculations and transport cost estimates

  • Segula Technologies - PACKAGING ENGINEER

    Nanterre 2011 - 2013 Packaging design and development:
    - Promotion and application of the packaging best practices: to reduce transport costs, investment in packaging, internal plant handing and plant surface areas
    - Choice of package and positioning of parts in the packaging according to specifics targets: ergonomic, package-filling rate, optimization of transport and overall logistics costs
    - Researching, designing and developing packages for automobile parts
    Management of the packaging purchases:
    - Specifications and requests for proposals redaction
    - Calls for tender management
    - Meeting suppliers and negotiating and agreeing contracts
    - Orders and deliveries management
    - Checking the quality of service and packaging provided
    Liaising between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers

  • Renault - TRANSPORT ENGINEER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 Management of the logistic economic performance: control the inbound transportation and remove waste from the inbound process
    - Follow-up and analysis of logistic costs (transport and storage)
    - Identification and analysis of non-performance causes in the current processes
    - Set objectives based on the identified improvement areas
    - Implementation and follow-up of logistics Key Performance Indicators: Load Fulfilment, Capacity use rate, Transport cost, Cost value evolution vs. Budget, Average cost for 1 m3
    - Encouragement and support of the process changes to achieve the desired targets
    International project management (savings 1M€) : reorganization of cross docking flows
    - Inbound flows optimization (parts transport from suppliers to car plants): indirect shipments (cross-docking) reorganisation, transport costs and storage space reduction
    - Managing associated budgets, schedules and resources (including cross docking staff)

  • ERYMA - JUNIOR BUYER

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2011 Optimization and rationalization of the "business expenses" purchases:
    - Identifying and selecting new potential suppliers, meeting criteria such as price, quantity, quality and delivery date
    - Requests for proposals redaction and distribution
    - Evaluating proposals and making suppliers choice based on commercial and technical factors
    - Meeting suppliers and negotiating terms of contract
    - Contract drafting
    - Suppliers’ evaluation
    Realized calls for tender: Transport (savings 10%), insurances (savings 33%), rent of vehicle (savings 7%)
    Orders and deliveries management (ERP)
    Development of an intranet website for purchases

Formations

Réseau