Julie LEUFRANCOIS

A supply chain manager graduated from a master degree specialized in Supply Chain Management, with a five years’ experience in this field. Currently helps to substantially optimize the supply chain of the biggest French carmaker: improvement of the transportation and packaging profitability by reducing costs and re-organizing processes and operations. This position requires strong logistics qualifications in flows management, product transportation, packaging and project management skills.



Prior to this, a first successful experience as a junior buyer in a medium company. Achieved to reduce the procurement costs by realizing calls for tender for different cost items and by negotiating terms of sale, prices and contracts.





Mes compétences :

Logistique

Supply Chain

Achat

Transport

Ingénieur

Automobile

Conditionnement