Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie Linglet MELLAERTS
Ajouter
Julie Linglet MELLAERTS
GENNEVILLIERS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Troyes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fedex
- Marketing
GENNEVILLIERS
2016 - maintenant
Formations
École Supérieur De Commerce DeTroyes (Troyes)
Troyes
2014 - 2017
Réseau
Arnaud PERU
Bernard LEFEBVRE
Clément LEBOUTEILLER
Damien AUBRUN
Jean-Michel MARTIN
Mathieu FERRIÉ
Mihail CODREANU
René ZIMMERMANN
Thierry LABORDE
Xavier SEN