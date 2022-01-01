Julie LORTHIOIS

Branding & Identity, Communication & Advertising, International coordination, Fashion/Beauty & Textile, Dual vision on client and agency side.
Entreprises
DBApparel
- International Communication Manager Dim- Playtex - Wonderbra
Paris2011 - maintenantInter. Communication Manager for Dim, Playtex , Wonderbra and Shock Absorber brands.
- Development of advertising campaigns (key media TV/press/outdoor), PR catalogues and seasonal Look Book, Packaging visuals, POS and Sales tools visuals,
- Contribution to 360° campaigns, web applications, Facebook and social network actions,
- Setting-up of new Brand communication plateforms, responsible for brands' identity accross DBA countries,
- Coordination of creative adaptation worldwide, ensuring interface with countries for all advertising development/adaptation (TV/press/outdoor) and merchandising tools ( POS/Edition/Catalogues...),
- Handling the creative dimension of the Dim e-commerce site,
- Involved in 3 different product categories: Hosiery, Intimates (woman underwear), Men underwear,
- Team Management
Gold Effie Prize 2012 for Dim campaign Diam's Minceur (efficiency of communication campaign in term of business, market share, growth of sales)
Business of the Brands: Dim €350 M, Playtex €150 M, Wonderbra €55 M
Budget managed (communication budget/production excl. media buying): €4.5 M
DBApparel
- Communication Manager DIM
Paris2007 - 2011Inter. Communication Manager for DIM (all categories of products: Hosiery, Women Intimates, Men Underwear, New Categories)
- Development of advertising campaigns (key media TV/press/outdoor), PR catalogues and seasonal Look Book, Packaging visuals, POS and Sales tools visuals,
- Coordinate all communication activites and supervise agencies,
- Brand equity development of new Dim products categories: Swimwear and Nightwear (Packaging, PR catalogues, POS and other below the line activities),
- Set-up an international online Image Bank/pictures library (internal tool - more than 6000 pictures now),
- Lead the ambush marketing campaign "Dim Dim Girls" during the rugby worldwide cup,
- Team Management
3 Gold Effie Prizes for Dim campaigns (efficiency of communication campaign in term of business, market share, growth of sales).
Business of the Brand: Dim €350 M
Budget managed (communication budget/production excl. media buying): €3 M