Julie LORTHIOIS

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Branding & Identity, Communication & Advertising, International coordination, Fashion/Beauty & Textile, Dual vision on client and agency side.

Entreprises

  • DBApparel - International Communication Manager Dim- Playtex - Wonderbra

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Inter. Communication Manager for Dim, Playtex , Wonderbra and Shock Absorber brands.
    - Development of advertising campaigns (key media TV/press/outdoor), PR catalogues and seasonal Look Book, Packaging visuals, POS and Sales tools visuals,
    - Contribution to 360° campaigns, web applications, Facebook and social network actions,
    - Setting-up of new Brand communication plateforms, responsible for brands' identity accross DBA countries,
    - Coordination of creative adaptation worldwide, ensuring interface with countries for all advertising development/adaptation (TV/press/outdoor) and merchandising tools ( POS/Edition/Catalogues...),
    - Handling the creative dimension of the Dim e-commerce site,
    - Involved in 3 different product categories: Hosiery, Intimates (woman underwear), Men underwear,
    - Team Management
    Gold Effie Prize 2012 for Dim campaign Diam's Minceur (efficiency of communication campaign in term of business, market share, growth of sales)
    Business of the Brands: Dim €350 M, Playtex €150 M, Wonderbra €55 M
    Budget managed (communication budget/production excl. media buying): €4.5 M

  • DBApparel - Communication Manager DIM

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Inter. Communication Manager for DIM (all categories of products: Hosiery, Women Intimates, Men Underwear, New Categories)
    - Development of advertising campaigns (key media TV/press/outdoor), PR catalogues and seasonal Look Book, Packaging visuals, POS and Sales tools visuals,
    - Coordinate all communication activites and supervise agencies,
    - Brand equity development of new Dim products categories: Swimwear and Nightwear (Packaging, PR catalogues, POS and other below the line activities),
    - Set-up an international online Image Bank/pictures library (internal tool - more than 6000 pictures now),
    - Lead the ambush marketing campaign "Dim Dim Girls" during the rugby worldwide cup,
    - Team Management
    3 Gold Effie Prizes for Dim campaigns (efficiency of communication campaign in term of business, market share, growth of sales).
    Business of the Brand: Dim €350 M
    Budget managed (communication budget/production excl. media buying): €3 M

  • Publicis - Senior Account Manager

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Key accounts: LANCÔME (Publicis 133), DIM, BONGRAIN and USHUAIA (Publicis Conseil).

  • Publicis - Account Manager

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Account manager for CARREFOUR: Catalogues, press, Outdoor and radio.

  • Extrême Acency - Les Corsaires - Project Manager

    1998 - 2000 Key Accounts: PEUGEOT (price on hit-parade MD/PROMO CB News, 2000, for the launch of Peugeot 607), NESPRESSO Club, INTERCALL...

Formations

Réseau