Julie VERNET

STOCKHOLM

Entreprises

  • Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Department of Mechanics, Stockholm, Sweden - PhD candidate

    2012 - maintenant - Study of active methods for flow control in order to reduce the aerodynamic drag of heavy duty trucks.
    - Experimental investigations of the electric wind induced by a single dielectric barrier discharge plasma actuator.
    - Experimental investigations of separation control by mean of plasma actuation.
    - Assistant for fluid mechanics related laboratory exercises of bachelor and master students.

  • Scania CV, Södertälje, Sweden - Master thesis project

    2011 - 2012 - Understanding of the Particle Image velocimetry (PIV) evaluation meethod.
    - Participation to the international PIV training organized by LaVision.
    - In-cylinder flow stereoscopic PIV measurements
    - Study of position and homogeneity of the swirl motion during the intake stroke of engines.

    Awarded with the 2012 Xylem scholarship for the best Master Thesis by the Scholarship Committee of the School of Engineering Science (KTH Royal Institute of Technology).

  • CNRS - Laboratoire du LEGI - Student internship as engineer assistant

    2011 - 2011 - Study of different models of turbulence available in the commercial software FLUENT (ANSYS) and their effect on the simulation of the flow in the nozzle guide vanes.
    - Study of the propagation of inlet uncertainties on prediction of turbulent flows using RANS simulations and Monte-Carlo method.

Formations

  • Royal Institute Of Technology (KTH) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2010 - 2012 Civil engineering

    Double degree program with the department of Aeronautical and Vehicle engineering.

  • Grenoble INP - ENSE3

    Grenoble 2008 - 2012 Ingénieur

    Engineering degree in hydraulics, fluid and solid mechanics, thermal energy and CFD.