Julie VERNET

Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Department of Mechanics, Stockholm, Sweden
- PhD candidate
2012 - maintenant- Study of active methods for flow control in order to reduce the aerodynamic drag of heavy duty trucks.
- Experimental investigations of the electric wind induced by a single dielectric barrier discharge plasma actuator.
- Experimental investigations of separation control by mean of plasma actuation.
- Assistant for fluid mechanics related laboratory exercises of bachelor and master students.
Scania CV, Södertälje, Sweden
- Master thesis project
2011 - 2012- Understanding of the Particle Image velocimetry (PIV) evaluation meethod.
- Participation to the international PIV training organized by LaVision.
- In-cylinder flow stereoscopic PIV measurements
- Study of position and homogeneity of the swirl motion during the intake stroke of engines.
Awarded with the 2012 Xylem scholarship for the best Master Thesis by the Scholarship Committee of the School of Engineering Science (KTH Royal Institute of Technology).
CNRS - Laboratoire du LEGI
- Student internship as engineer assistant
2011 - 2011- Study of different models of turbulence available in the commercial software FLUENT (ANSYS) and their effect on the simulation of the flow in the nozzle guide vanes.
- Study of the propagation of inlet uncertainties on prediction of turbulent flows using RANS simulations and Monte-Carlo method.
Formations
Royal Institute Of Technology (KTH) (Stockholm)
Stockholm2010 - 2012Civil engineering
Double degree program with the department of Aeronautical and Vehicle engineering.