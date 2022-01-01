Menu

Julie WOLF

Madrid

En résumé

Over 10 years experience within the fashion industry, passing over every step and side of the buying and production process

5th generation of a fashion business orientated family

Fashion result orientated specialist with business connections extended within the industry & excellent knowledge of worldwide fashion buying, design and production process.

Brand manager in El Corte Inglès, main department store in Europe, 3rd position worldwide
Buying manager in Massimo Dutti, Inditex group
Product manager in Cortefiel,
Export manager in Flamingo, supplier of fast fashion products for main european department stores (H&M, Inditex, Etam, Best seller, Carrefour...)

Please feel free to consult my fashion orientated boards by copying and pasting the following:
http://www.pinterest.com/djuleslikes/boards/


Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Textile
Mode
Management
Gestion de projets internationaux

Entreprises

  • El Corte Inglés - BRAND MANAGER

    Madrid 2011 - maintenant * Buying decision maker on all type of products relative to the brand Elogy, from knitwear, woven to accessories.
    * Working on re-positionning the brand to new target customers, improving the quality and the image of the collection.
    * Responsible for the results of sales, margins and budgets, buying strucure and strategy.
    * In charge of design team and support buying team.
    * Permanent trips to international fairs, production sourcing, and shoppings chasing new trends.

  • Inditex - BUYING MANAGER, Massimo Dutti

    Paris 2008 - 2011 • Experienced, results-oriented purchasing professional in charge of the shirts, tops, dresses, skirts, prints department.
    • Responsible for budget, sales, quality standard, price level, collection structure, margins and commercial objectives achievement. Track record of signiﬁcant achievement, to include reducing costs, improving sales and proﬁts, and developing and improving purchasing programs to meet corporate objectives.
    • Decision maker of the collections which will be entering our 600 shops.
    • Deﬁning the production strategy according to the high quality standards, the cost prices, the times of delivery and the production capacities (booking of greige fabrics, threads, raw material and ﬁ nish product factories).
    • Follow-ups of the collection, assistance to international fairs, constant meetings with the suppliers in our head ofﬁce as well as in their factories in Turkey, India, China, Marocco, Tunisia, Portugal, Italy.
    • In charge of following the sales evolution, placing repeat orders in short term deliveries to sort out the shops accordingly to their needs, ordering movements of merchandising in-between the shops of the same areas if necessary to optimize the sales.
    • Realizing market studies, looking weekly at competitors entrances of ﬂ ash collections. Looking at speciﬁc needs per area, realizing special products for areas of strong development (Asia, EAU, Rusia, Italia…).

  • Cortefiel - PRODUCT MANAGER

    Madrid 2006 - 2008 Buyer within the sourcing department for the different brands of the group: Corteﬁel, Springﬁeld, Pedro del Hierro, Women secret. Specialized on woman collections.
    • In charge of design, sales and production of new collection Pierre Cardin Woman, licence for the spanish and portuguese markets.
    • Responsible for the production plannings, deliveries, and quality standard respect. Main production sites in Marocco and Portugal. Constant trips to ensure quality requirements and timings.
    • Fabric selections of worldwide suppliers, factories and fast fashion traders, negotiation of prices and deliveries.

  • Flamingo Brazil - EXPORT MANAGER

    2001 - 2006 • Sales manager responsible for Sweden, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Denmark.
    • Presentation of ﬁnish products ready for ﬂash collections or developments and production of their proper collection (deliveries within 4 to 6 weeks on close-by markets, 2 to 4 months on asian and indian markets).
    • Responsible for the design and sampling of the special products (speciﬁc needs for international clients such as H&M, Zara, Bershka, El Corte Inglés).
    • In charge of monthly fashion trend boards and reports sent to all our clients.
    • Opening of our ofﬁce in Spain in 2003, based on our strong commercial development in the area. Start in Madrid in Jan. 2003.
    • Responsible for the production, selection of the factory, pattern requirements, deliveries, and quality control.
    • Fabric selections and research of new fabrics and developments in Asia, negotiation of prices and deliveries with factories, traders and fabric and trim suppliers.

Formations

  • Ipag Business School (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1999 Maîtrise de gestion

