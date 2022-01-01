Julie WOLF

Over 10 years experience within the fashion industry, passing over every step and side of the buying and production process
5th generation of a fashion business orientated family
Fashion result orientated specialist with business connections extended within the industry & excellent knowledge of worldwide fashion buying, design and production process.
Brand manager in El Corte Inglès, main department store in Europe, 3rd position worldwide
Buying manager in Massimo Dutti, Inditex group
Product manager in Cortefiel,
Export manager in Flamingo, supplier of fast fashion products for main european department stores (H&M, Inditex, Etam, Best seller, Carrefour...)
Please feel free to consult my fashion orientated boards by copying and pasting the following:
http://www.pinterest.com/djuleslikes/boards/
Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Textile
Mode
Management
Gestion de projets internationaux