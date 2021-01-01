Julien CRETON

Founded in 2004 by Christian GUILLEMOT, AMA is One of the ten companies certified “Google Glass at Work Partner” worldwide, ODG Reticle Connect program Member, Vuzix “VIP” Partner program Member.
In 2015, AMA launched a mobile, hands-free and secure “See what I see” solution on smartglasses called Xpert Eye.
Xpert Eye already proved its worth in telemedicine, training or mentoring.
AMA now opens up to industries requiring tele-expertise, such as specialized maintenance, energy, security, insurance…
