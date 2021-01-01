Menu

Julien CRETON

RENNES

En résumé

Founded in 2004 by Christian GUILLEMOT, AMA is One of the ten companies certified “Google Glass at Work Partner” worldwide, ODG Reticle Connect program Member, Vuzix “VIP” Partner program Member.

In 2015, AMA launched a mobile, hands-free and secure “See what I see” solution on smartglasses called Xpert Eye.
Xpert Eye already proved its worth in telemedicine, training or mentoring.
AMA now opens up to industries requiring tele-expertise, such as specialized maintenance, energy, security, insurance…

Mes compétences :
NTIC
Chargé d'affaires
GED
Ingénieur commercial
IT
Gestion de projet
Prospection commerciale
Recrutement
Gestion de portefeuille
Management

Entreprises

  • AMA - Business Developer

    2017 - maintenant Transport your view, assist, share expertise for mutual assistance between professionals in situ and follow your patients from closer than ever

    The tele-medicine solution developed by AMA™, Xpert Eye, aims to:

    • Propose a real innovation answering to the needs and issues of the medical world, HAD, training, fellowship.
    • Reinforce the link between healthcare professionals and their patients.
    • Improve patient care and quality of life thanks to a solution that saves both time and travelling costs.
    • Facilitate access, practice, and training of medicine

    Today AMA opens up to industries requiring Tele-expertise.
    Other target examples are: specialized maintenance (aviation, shipping) and training.

    Our product is made to be :
    • Simple
    • Mobile
    • Time and cost saving.

    Our solution is plug-and-play, hands-free, fits into a computer-sized suitcase. Collected data is securely encrypted. Share your Vision with Xpert Eye kit.

    “With the advances in tele-expertise, we are now able to provide the eyes of technician from a center of experts. Our solution provides an easy to use solution that substantially lowers the cost and provides the features requested by technicians.” – Christian Guillemot – CEO – AMA

  • Ausy - Business Manager

    Sèvres Cedex 2015 - 2016 En charge du développement d'une Business Unit de 15 collaborateurs. (1M€ de CA)
    Domaines de prédilection : Secteur Industriel, Infrastructure/Télécom/Réseaux, Système d'information

    Suivi opérationnel & encadrement
    - dynamique commerciale
    - dynamique RH et stratégie de recrutement
    - suivi des consultants en projets
    - suivi budgétaire et prévisionnel
    - déploiement de la stratégie groupe
    - développement de l'offre forfait

    En charge du développement de grands comptes
    - gestion commerciale
    - référencement
    - qualification/prospection
    - vente de prestation en assistance technique
    - vente de prestation au forfait (intégration/TMA/centre de service)
    - développement du périmètre commercial
    - réponses aux appels d'offres

  • Canon France - Ingénieur Commercial

    2009 - 2015 Mon activité au sein de CANON FRANCE consiste à :

    - Participer à la conception, la mise en œuvre et la gestion de solutions d’impressions, de gestion électronique de documents, de rationalisation, ainsi que de conduite au changement.

    - Commercialiser des services professionnels spécifiques et orientés métier conciliant les aspects techniques et économiques.

    La finalité est d'assurer une continuité de service optimale, tout en tenant compte de nombreux aspects économiques et techniques, adaptée aux besoins exprimés par les clients. Nous travaillons au quotidien avec ceux-ci afin de bien comprendre et mesurer la nature de leurs enjeux stratégiques.

    La maîtrise des process contribue à faire que nos clients transforment l'infrastructure de leur système d'information en un outil créant de la valeur ajouté. Les DSI, les responsables des services généraux ainsi que les responsables des achats peuvent ainsi se recentrer sur leur cœur de métier pour satisfaire les attentes de leurs utilisateurs (qu'il s'agisse de leurs collaborateurs ou de leurs clients).

    - Relations commerciales avec les comptes relevant de consultations publiques.

    - Prescription auprès des prospects, proposition de solutions adaptées aux attentes et besoins.

    - Actuellement en charge de la prospection, de la rédaction des offres, leurs soutenances sur les activités de qualification logicielle fonctionnelle et technique.

  • Provectio - Ingénieur Commercial Junior

    Noyal-sur-Vilaine 2007 - 2008 Responsabilités : Responsable pôle PME

    Prestations : Sélection accompagnement, déploiement, amélioration des processus SI et métier, Formation, Audit processus de test, Conception et réalisation de test fonctionnel et de performance applicatif (performance, supervision, …)

    Mes missions sont multiples :
    - Détection et qualification d’opportunités
    - Organisation d’avant ventes
    - Rédaction et suivi de propositions commerciales
    - Supervision des prestations de services
    - Coordination d'actions commerciales

    Mes différentes missions sont les suivantes :
    - Travail en « Assistance Technique » et « Forfait »
    - Prospection de nouveaux comptes
    - Appréhension des enjeux des clients.
    - Réponses à appels d'offres, développement et fidélisation d'un portefeuille de clients pour des missions d'assistance technique ou projets au forfait.

  • STUDIO 8 - Co-gérant

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • EURIDIS

    Bruz 2007 - 2008

  • IUT (Cherbourg Octeville)

    Cherbourg Octeville 2004 - 2006 DUT SRC (Services et Réseaux de Communication)

