Julien DELAMARRE
Ajouter
Julien DELAMARRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Plastipak
- Customer Service Officer
2017 - maintenant
guenstigehallen.de
- Sales DACH
2017 - 2017
Dosteba GmbH
- Key Account Manager France
2016 - 2017
ITW Dynatec GmbH
- Business Development Representative EMEA
2015 - 2016
Vitembal GmbH
- Sales Manager Northern Europe
2014 - 2015
Billat SAS
- Sales Representative Germany
2012 - 2013
Profilafroid
- Sales Representative France
PARIS
2007 - 2011
Formations
Faculté Des Affaires Internationales
Le Havre
2008 - 2011
