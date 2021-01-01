Menu

Julien DELAMARRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Plastipak - Customer Service Officer

    2017 - maintenant

  • guenstigehallen.de - Sales DACH

    2017 - 2017

  • Dosteba GmbH - Key Account Manager France

    2016 - 2017

  • ITW Dynatec GmbH - Business Development Representative EMEA

    2015 - 2016

  • Vitembal GmbH - Sales Manager Northern Europe

    2014 - 2015

  • Billat SAS - Sales Representative Germany

    2012 - 2013

  • Profilafroid - Sales Representative France

    PARIS 2007 - 2011

Formations

Réseau