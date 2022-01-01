Retail
Julien DUGUÉ
Julien DUGUÉ
CHARTRES, RAMBOUILLET
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Test
Recrutement
Formation
Accompagnement
Entreprises
Groupe Leader
- Responsable d'agence
2010 - maintenant
Groupe Leader
- Chargé d'affaires
2007 - 2010
Creyf's Interim / Start People
- Chargé de recrutement
2006 - 2006
Adecco
- Assistant d'agence
Villeurbanne
2005 - 2006
Thelem Assurances - Agent général. Michel LEPETIT.
- Commercial
2004 - 2005
Gras Savoye
- Gestionnaire
Puteaux
2003 - 2003
Adecco
- Intérimaire : Préparateur monétique / Préparateur de commandes
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2003
Adecco
- Assistant d'agence
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Formation Entreprise CECAM (Orleans)
Orleans
1999 - 2001
