Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien LE SCORNEC
Ajouter
Julien LE SCORNEC
Chargé de recherche
Université Gustave Eiffel - COSYS/SII
Chargé de recherche
Bouguenais
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Post doctorant - Chargé de recherche
Entreprises
Université Gustave Eiffel - COSYS/SII
- Chargé de recherche
Autre | Bouguenais (44340)
2021 - maintenant
Université de Nantes - IETR
- Doctorant
Autre | Nantes (44000)
2017 - 2020
IFSTTAR
- Ingénieur
Informatique | Nantes (44000)
2017 - 2017
AB.Process Ingenerie
- Automaticien
2014 - 2014
AB.Process Ingenerie
- Automaticien stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Formations
Université de Nantes
Nantes (44000)
2017 - 2020
Doctorat en électronique
Université De Bretagne Sud
Lorient
2015 - 2017
Master GEII
Université De Bretagne Sud
Lorient
2014 - 2015
Licence EII
IUT De Brest
Brest
2013 - 2014
Licence Pro SARI (Système Automatisé et Réseau Industriel)
Lycée Félix Le Dantec
Lannion
2011 - 2013
BTS Electrotechnique
Lycée Félix Le Dantec
Lannion
2008 - 2011
Bac Pro SEN (Système Electronic et Numérique)
Réseau
Anthony PUILLANDRE
Erwan AOUSTIN
Erwan L'HENORET
Quentin BOSSARD