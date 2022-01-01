Menu

Julien SALAÜN

-

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SODEX Bayonne - Chef des Ventes VN/VO

    2018 - maintenant

  • SODEX Bayonne - R.V.O

    2017 - 2018

  • SAKA PGA MOTORS - E.S.A VN/VO

    2016 - 2017

  • AUDI PREMIUM II PGA MOTORS - Attaché Commercial

    2013 - 2016

  • VOLKSWAGEN Verlaine Automobiles CHAMPLAN (91) - Conseiller Commercial

    Villers-Cotterets 2005 - 2013

  • RENAULT Jean Rédélé MELUN (77) - Conseiller Commercial

    2002 - 2005

  • RENAULT S.A.M. MASSY (91) - Conseiller Commercial

    2002 - 2002

  • BMW Apollo - Etudiant

    2000 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau