Julien SALAÜN
Julien SALAÜN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SODEX Bayonne
- Chef des Ventes VN/VO
2018 - maintenant
SODEX Bayonne
- R.V.O
2017 - 2018
SAKA PGA MOTORS
- E.S.A VN/VO
2016 - 2017
AUDI PREMIUM II PGA MOTORS
- Attaché Commercial
2013 - 2016
VOLKSWAGEN Verlaine Automobiles CHAMPLAN (91)
- Conseiller Commercial
Villers-Cotterets
2005 - 2013
RENAULT Jean Rédélé MELUN (77)
- Conseiller Commercial
2002 - 2005
RENAULT S.A.M. MASSY (91)
- Conseiller Commercial
2002 - 2002
BMW Apollo
- Etudiant
2000 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra CIZEAU
Alexandre MARUTA
Cédric CHARTIER
Cottet AURELIEN
Gael SALMON
Mélody CHEBREK
Nicolas DE BUTTET
Robert R TRUCKS
Sylvain PROTIAUX
Vo RH