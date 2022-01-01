Menu

Julien VOISEY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Health and safety
Safety and environment
Risk assessment
Consultancy
Ohsas 18001
QSE
Norme ISO 9001 V2008
Norme ISO 14001
Norme HSE

Entreprises

  • Epione Consulting - HSE Consultant

    2014 - maintenant I am currently founder and director of Epione consulting, a company I built to provide consulting services in HSE to companies in need of HSE assessment and certification accompaniment.

  • Apave - QHSE Consultant

    Paris 2013 - 2014 At APAVE (French Group specialised in industrial quality control), I was QSE consultant and I conducted several project in companies who had certification goals. I led them in their certification process by conducting risk studies or diagnotics and brought them to different norms levels (like ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ...).

  • GlaxoSmithKline - HSE Engineer and Manager

    Marly-le-Roi 2009 - 2012 At GSK (GlaxoSmithKline, pharmaceutical company), I was first Health Safety and Environment Project Engineer in charge of the control of a production and conception line. Then I took up more responsibilities by becoming Safety Quality Manager and Security Coordinator of a research test unit.

Formations

  • ESAIP (Angers)

    Angers 2003 - 2008

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :