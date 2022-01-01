Juliette SAVINEL

Specializing in Marketing, Sales and Business Development was a natural choice for me: my previous experiences and achievements, my learning outcomes and my natural profile have all confirmed my wish to pursue in this sector.



My professional experiences in Côté Bastide, L’Occitane and Make Up For Ever (LVMH) testify of my motivation and perseverance to work in the Marketing/Merchandising and high standard products industry, as well as my determination to work in relation with customers (notably during my experiences in the Sofitel Hotel, Tara Jarmon and Maje). Indeed, these domains have appealed to me by their pragmatism, creative and innovative traits: I often had to see store managers, arrange shop windows and displays, assist visual campaign meetings, organize events etc, in a very autonomous manner. Very often working in the field in all of my professional experiences has enabled me to gain strong operational skills, while developing a real sensible sense of what customers want, need and desire.

Moreover, my engagements in the associative life (student’s union, active member of several societies), in which I have highly invested myself highlight my organization and communication skills.



I have completed a Masters in Marketing and Sales in EAE Business School in Madrid, obtaining my diploma in 2015. I am also a bachelor in both the French NEOMA Business School (CESEM program, Reims, France) and the Irish DCU Business School, from the International Business Management program.

Apart from the quality of the program taught in these schools, the strong aspects of this education are its openness to the world that has enabled me to gain maturity and develop excellent adaptability capabilities; as well as its possibilities to participate in the associative life on campus. Moreover, constantly working in intercultural groups has enabled me to develop a strong team spirit.



Mes compétences :

Merchandising

eCommerce

Sage Accounting Software

Adobe Photoshop

Market Research

Marketing Strategies

Marketing

Spanish

French

English

Customer Service

Luxe