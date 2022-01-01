Menu

Juliette SAVINEL

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence

En résumé

Specializing in Marketing, Sales and Business Development was a natural choice for me: my previous experiences and achievements, my learning outcomes and my natural profile have all confirmed my wish to pursue in this sector.

My professional experiences in Côté Bastide, L’Occitane and Make Up For Ever (LVMH) testify of my motivation and perseverance to work in the Marketing/Merchandising and high standard products industry, as well as my determination to work in relation with customers (notably during my experiences in the Sofitel Hotel, Tara Jarmon and Maje). Indeed, these domains have appealed to me by their pragmatism, creative and innovative traits: I often had to see store managers, arrange shop windows and displays, assist visual campaign meetings, organize events etc, in a very autonomous manner. Very often working in the field in all of my professional experiences has enabled me to gain strong operational skills, while developing a real sensible sense of what customers want, need and desire.
Moreover, my engagements in the associative life (student’s union, active member of several societies), in which I have highly invested myself highlight my organization and communication skills.

I have completed a Masters in Marketing and Sales in EAE Business School in Madrid, obtaining my diploma in 2015. I am also a bachelor in both the French NEOMA Business School (CESEM program, Reims, France) and the Irish DCU Business School, from the International Business Management program.
Apart from the quality of the program taught in these schools, the strong aspects of this education are its openness to the world that has enabled me to gain maturity and develop excellent adaptability capabilities; as well as its possibilities to participate in the associative life on campus. Moreover, constantly working in intercultural groups has enabled me to develop a strong team spirit.

Mes compétences :
Merchandising
eCommerce
Sage Accounting Software
Adobe Photoshop
Market Research
Marketing Strategies
Marketing
Spanish
French
English
Customer Service
Luxe

Entreprises

  • L'Occitane - Assistante Chef de Produit Marketing Développement International

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Coordination of all the stages of the development process with the involved teams
    - Evaluate, define and communicate 360° Communication strategies for launches
    - Analyse performances for development recommendations
    - Market Study
    - Internal Communication

  • Bastide - Marketing Assistant

    2015 - 2016 - Restructuring the entire brand, including its 4Ps,
    - Manage the merchandise and communication tools of the store,
    - Assist commercial strategies,
    - Manage online marketing tools (social medias, e-commerce)
    - Update product packaging with new legislations

  • LVMH Make Up For Ever - Merchandising Assistant

    2013 - 2013 - Interface between store managers, headquarters & suppliers,
    - Organization & establishment of commands of material for
    openings & remodelings,
    - Organize Road-Shows in Europe,
    - Management of stock in all European stores,
    - Writing of reports,
    - Management & edition of order forms.

  • L'Occitane - Merchandising Assistant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 - Interface between US stores and the headquarters (communicating updates,
    manage implementations)
    - Creation and set up of POS - internally and externally
    - Interface with suppliers
    - Writting of reports

Formations

  • EAE Business School (Madrid)

    Madrid 2014 - 2015 Master in Marketing and Sales

    A specialized international program focused on practical application of the following concepts:
    - The company and its environment
    - Organizational behaviour
    - Marketing factors
    - Market research and sales forecast
    - Marketing strategies
    - Operational marketing
    - Global marketing
    - Digital marketing
    - Personal and management skills
    - Sales network management

  • NEOMA Business School (Reims Management School - RMS)

    Reims 2010 - 2014 DESEM - Double diplome international

    - Strategic Marketing
    - Human Ressources Management
    - Accounting
    - Financial Analyzing
    - Europe in Globalisation
    - International Economy
    - Information Systems
    - Purchasing Management
    - Supply Chain Management
    - International Brand Management
    - Project Management
    - Marketing B2B
    - New Risks in Globalisation
    - MSOL Marketing Simulation
    - Managing Luxury Brands in Global Markets

  • Lycée International Georges Duby (Luynes)

    Luynes 2008 - 2010 International baccalauréat

    International baccalauréat (equivalent to the A-level) in economics

Réseau